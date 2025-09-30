Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

What if the Zelda series starred the Grim Reaper? What if it starred a pig? These are questions we all ask on a daily basis, right? Well, Spindle is here to answer them.

This upcoming pixel art action adventure is set to arrive on the Switch eShop on 13th October, and it looks really rather sweet. It boasts all the hallmarks of the Nintendo series that has so clearly served as a touchstone — puzzley dungeons, elemental bosses, a beach filled with nasty crabs — but with some added swine-based sweetness. What's not to like?

It's not all fun and games, mind you. Spindle dev Wobble Ghost doesn't use the ol' Grim Reaper lightly, and the story promises to navigate big themes like death, grief, and healing in your own way.

Here's a little more information on the game itself and a handful of screenshots from publisher Deck13:

Spindle invites you to go on a lovingly hand-crafted journey that’s inspired by the games of our childhood, packed with charming characters and beautiful environments. With your scythe sharp and your wits even sharper, explore twisting dungeons filled with cunning foes and clever riddles as you unravel the mystery bit by bit. The deeper you go, the more the shadows seem to watch… ready to find out what’s really waiting in the dark?

October is a particularly busy month for game releases, but this looks like it could fit the bill if you're after something sweet and sincere.

What do you make of Spindle? Let us know in the comments.