What if the Zelda series starred the Grim Reaper? What if it starred a pig? These are questions we all ask on a daily basis, right? Well, Spindle is here to answer them.
This upcoming pixel art action adventure is set to arrive on the Switch eShop on 13th October, and it looks really rather sweet. It boasts all the hallmarks of the Nintendo series that has so clearly served as a touchstone — puzzley dungeons, elemental bosses, a beach filled with nasty crabs — but with some added swine-based sweetness. What's not to like?
It's not all fun and games, mind you. Spindle dev Wobble Ghost doesn't use the ol' Grim Reaper lightly, and the story promises to navigate big themes like death, grief, and healing in your own way.
Here's a little more information on the game itself and a handful of screenshots from publisher Deck13:
Spindle invites you to go on a lovingly hand-crafted journey that’s inspired by the games of our childhood, packed with charming characters and beautiful environments. With your scythe sharp and your wits even sharper, explore twisting dungeons filled with cunning foes and clever riddles as you unravel the mystery bit by bit. The deeper you go, the more the shadows seem to watch… ready to find out what’s really waiting in the dark?
October is a particularly busy month for game releases, but this looks like it could fit the bill if you're after something sweet and sincere.
What do you make of Spindle? Let us know in the comments.
Please don’t call action adventure games “zelda-likes”
Please don’t call anything a “[popular game]-like” besides Souls ans Rogue Likes.
Doubt I'll get it anytime soon considering all the upcoming games as also mentioned by the article, but I definitely like what they've shown in the trailer so I'm interested in potentially getting it at some point - looking forward to seeing/hearing more about it in the meantime!
Looks like a fun little game.
Definitely has some gorgeous pixel art! Will keep my eye on this one.
It looks more like Hyper Light Drifter, imo.
@darkswabber
I was using the term Zeldalike before I had even ever heard of Dark Souls lol. Why does Souls get special treatment, hm?
The term that personally irks me the most is "metroidvania" because it's just weird. Metroidlike would be a better term imo.
Looks interesting! Probably have to pass on it because I'm busy with other games though 😃.
It looks pretty cute honestly. One to keep an eye on.
Will there be a review of this one on NintendoLife?
I backed this on Kickstarter, just because it was cute. Unfortunately it doesnt have a physical, so kinda against my ethos but I do like to help out game devs
