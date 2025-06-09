Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 820k

We were thrilled to see Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade make an appearance at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct back in April, and now Square Enix has drip-fed us a little more information about when we can expect to see it come our way.

At last night's Xbox Games Showcase, the studio revealed that the remake will be arriving on Switch 2 (and Xbox, obvs) at some point this Winter. It's far from a precise release date — heck, even a month would have been nice — but at least it's something.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Intergrade is billed as a "visually enhanced edition" of the ace 2020 title, which was itself a remake of the classic PS1 RPG. It's all a little confusing, but expect plenty of action, melodrama, glossy hair, and some of the biggest swords going.

This version also packs in the 'FF7R EPISODE INTERmission' storyline, which sees you play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi on her mission to infiltrate Midgar's Shinra Electric Power Company.

All in all, we're rather excited to see what this one has to offer on Switch 2 this winter. Our friends over at Push Square seemed pretty up on Intergrade when it first arrived on PS5 back in 2021, calling it "a game of ups and downs in terms of quality, but by the time the credits roll, its most memorable moments shine through — of which there are many" in their review.