Kirby's big 3D adventure is getting the ol' Nintendo Switch 2 Edition treatment tomorrow as Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World arrives on the newer console.

Our verdict is already in — and we think this is now, definitively, Kirby's very best outing — but besides the expanded content and new levels, this upgrade also delivers a 60fps performance boost to the base game.

So, how does it compare to the Switch 1 release? The indomitable Felix Sanchez has done the maths and put the Switch 1 version up against the Switch 2. From just watching, things should become crystal clear.

Load times, performances, and draw distance are all greatly improved here, with better grass and water textures throughout. We've got a variety of footage for you, from cutscenes to gliding levels, so why not check out the video up-top.

Don't forget, if you want to get the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you'll either need to buy the upgrade pack for $20 or, if you don't own the game at all on Switch 1, you can buy the full version physically when it launches tomorrow, 28th August 2025.

Let us know if you'll be getting Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Switch 2, and what you're most excited about, in the comments below.