The latest UK charts are in, and with no major releases in the last week, the top ten looks pretty familiar. Mafia: The Old Country has taken a bit of a tumble to land at number 7, which means that Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza both sit pretty at the top of the pile.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has also seen a healthy boost in numbers, taking it all the way from number 29 up to number 10. Most sales were for the PS5 version, taking in a total of 58% of the platform split, but combined together, Switch and Switch 2 managed a reasonable 34%.

It's a similar story for Sonic X Shadow Generations, which re-entered the charts at number 14. Although the PS5 achieved the most sales again for a single platform at 43%, Switch and Switch 2 combined made up 47%.

Of course, Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World launches later this week, so we'll see how that affects things next time. We're honestly not expecting gangbuster sales, but it would be nice to see it sat alongside Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Mario Kart World 3 2 Donkey Kong Bananza 12 3 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 44%, PS5 28%, Xbox 15%, PS4 12% 4 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS4 24%, PS5 22%, Switch 2 5% 5 5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 66%, PS5 27%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 0% 6 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 55%, PS4 44%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% 2 7 Mafia: The Old Country 9 8 Minecraft 10 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 29 10 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 PS5 58%, Switch 19%, Switch 2 15%, PS4 5% 7 11 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 50%, Switch 27%, PS4 13%, Xbox 10% 14 12 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 70%, Switch 2 30% 17 13 Grand Theft Auto V - 14 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 43%, Switch 37%, Switch 2 10%, PS4 9% 24 15 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 13 16 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

11 17 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Xbox 2%, Switch 1% 18 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 21 19 Nintendo Switch Sports - 20 Final Fantasy I - VI Collection Switch 75%, PS4 25% 8 21 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 81%, PS5 12%, PS4 6%, Xbox 1% 23 22 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

15 23 Lego Jurassic World Switch 92%, PS4 6%, Xbox 2% 25 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 55%, Switch 2 45% 26 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows - 27 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 80%, PS4 20% 27 28 WWE 2K25 PS5 51%, PS4 25%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 8% - 29 F1 25

- 30 EA Sports UFC 5

35 31 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 32 Civilization VII PC 69%, PS5 16%, Switch 8%, Xbox 4% - 33 Digimon Survive Switch 99%, Xbox 1% 36 34 Dark Souls Trilogy

28 35 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 60%, Switch 2 40% 20 36 Tekken 8 40 37 Mafia Trilogy

15 38 Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Switch 82%, Xbox 16%, PS4 2% - 39 Pokémon Legends Arceus

- 40 Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville



[Compiled by GfK]

