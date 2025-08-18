GkF has provided the latest breakdown of the physical UK charts, and now that the dust has settled somewhat from the release of Mafia: The Old Country, Mario Kart World finds itself back at the number one spot.
It's not a huge surprise, of course, but it's good to see, nonetheless. Slightly further down, you'll also see that Donkey Kong Bananza is still doing pretty well at number three, jumping up one position from the previous week. And of course, just like recent weeks, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also hanging out in the top ten, producing yet another double-whammy for Nintendo.
It'll be interesting to see how Kirby Air Riders does when it launches later this year. Be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming Direct presentation on 19th Aug for more information!
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|
2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
1
|2
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
4
|3
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
3
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS537%, Switch 35%, Xbox 11%, Switch 2 9%
|
-
|5
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PC 63%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0%
|
7
|6
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 64%, PS4 35%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%
|
5
|7
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 52%, Switch 26%, PS4 15%, Xbox 6%
|
31
|8
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 89%, PS5 6%, Xbox 3%, PS4 2%
|
11
|9
|Minecraft
|
9
|10
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
10
|11
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1%
|
12
|12
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 42%, PS5 40%, PS4 13%, Xbox 5%
|
6
|13
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
13
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%
|
-
|15
|Lego Jurassic World
|Switch 93%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3%
|
NEW
|16
|Madden NFL 26
|PS5 67%, Switch 2 27%, Xbox 6%
|
16
|17
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
18
|18
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
14
|19
|Ready Or Not
|
-
|20
|Tekken 8
|
19
|21
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|22
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|Switch 44%, PS5 42%, Xbox 9%, PS4 5%
|
21
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
26
|24
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
22
|25
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
|
34
|26
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
32
|27
|WWE 2K25
|
PS5 50%, PS4 24%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 10%
|
29
|28
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 60%, Switch 2 40%
|
27
|29
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
|PS5 53%, Switch 19%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 5%
|
-
|30
|The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame
|Switch 98%, PS4 2%
|
-
|31
|Lego Worlds
|Switch 84%, PS4 15%, Xbbox 1%
|
-
|32
|Lego DC Super-Villains
|Switch 84%, PS4 15%, Xbox 1%
|
-
|33
|A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
|
8
|34
|Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
|Switch 84%, PS5 16%
|
-
|35
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
36
|36
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
38
|37
|
Pokémon Violet
|
15
|38
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
-
|39
|
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
37
|40
|Mafia Trilogy
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Glad Bananza is still high on the chart, and I'm surprised Madden NFL charted at all.
yeah until kirby air riders SWOOPS in to take the place when its shadow dropped tomorrow. obviously.
Madden 26 is worth a note.
27% share for a new console is not bad at all.
I miss BLUEY.
Nintendo, can we get a road map for Mario Kart World please? And one simple game fix please, when playing the game split screen can it turn to full screen if only one person is left playing thanks?
As others have noted, seeing a 27% share on Madden (I get it... it's the UK, this may not be representative of the US) is quite the surprise.
Well, when you drop to a lower place, you get better items.
If you're going to take a shot at the king you better kill him.
As expected but still, happy for Mario Kart World (but it's nice for Mafia that they simply switched positions)!
Also happy to see Bananza in 3rd, Hogwarts Legacy in 4th, Cyberpunk in 5th, Skywalker Saga in 7th, Lego Harry Potter in 8th, 8 Deluxe in 10th, Jamboree in 14th and selling the most on Switch, Lego Jurassic World in 15th and selling almost exclusively on Switch, New Horizons in 18th, Tekken 8 in 20th and so on!
