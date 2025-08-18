GkF has provided the latest breakdown of the physical UK charts, and now that the dust has settled somewhat from the release of Mafia: The Old Country, Mario Kart World finds itself back at the number one spot.

It's not a huge surprise, of course, but it's good to see, nonetheless. Slightly further down, you'll also see that Donkey Kong Bananza is still doing pretty well at number three, jumping up one position from the previous week. And of course, just like recent weeks, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also hanging out in the top ten, producing yet another double-whammy for Nintendo.

It'll be interesting to see how Kirby Air Riders does when it launches later this year. Be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming Direct presentation on 19th Aug for more information!

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 1 2 Mafia: The Old Country 4 3 Donkey Kong Bananza 3 4 Hogwarts Legacy PS537%, Switch 35%, Xbox 11%, Switch 2 9% - 5 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 63%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0% 7 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 64%, PS4 35%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0% 5 7 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 52%, Switch 26%, PS4 15%, Xbox 6% 31 8 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 89%, PS5 6%, Xbox 3%, PS4 2% 11 9 Minecraft 9 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10 11 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 98%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1% 12 12 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 42%, PS5 40%, PS4 13%, Xbox 5% 6 13 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 13 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 67%, Switch 2 33% - 15 Lego Jurassic World Switch 93%, PS4 4%, Xbox 3% NEW 16 Madden NFL 26 PS5 67%, Switch 2 27%, Xbox 6% 16 17 Grand Theft Auto V

18 18 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14 19 Ready Or Not - 20 Tekken 8 19 21 Nintendo Switch Sports - 22 Tales of Graces f Remastered Switch 44%, PS5 42%, Xbox 9%, PS4 5% 21 23 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 26 24 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 22 25 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 51%, Switch 2 49% 34 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 32 27 WWE 2K25 PS5 50%, PS4 24%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 10% 29 28 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 60%, Switch 2 40% 27 29 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 PS5 53%, Switch 19%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 5% - 30 The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame Switch 98%, PS4 2% - 31 Lego Worlds Switch 84%, PS4 15%, Xbbox 1% - 32 Lego DC Super-Villains Switch 84%, PS4 15%, Xbox 1% - 33 A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

8 34 Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Switch 84%, PS5 16% - 35 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

36 36 Dark Souls Trilogy 38 37 Pokémon Violet

15 38 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

- 39 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

37 40 Mafia Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

