Alongside the release of SNK's ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 5 and 6 in Japan this week, Vol. 7 and Vol. 8 have now been announced for the Switch.

Both of these packages will launch on 6th November 2025 in this location. There's no mention of a local release, but like previous collections, English-language supported physical releases should follow.

Each collection includes 10 titles. Here's the full rundown (via Gematsu):

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 7:

ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 8: