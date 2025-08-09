Alongside the release of SNK's ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 5 and 6 in Japan this week, Vol. 7 and Vol. 8 have now been announced for the Switch.
Both of these packages will launch on 6th November 2025 in this location. There's no mention of a local release, but like previous collections, English-language supported physical releases should follow.
Each collection includes 10 titles. Here's the full rundown (via Gematsu):
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 7:
- Fatal Fury Special
- The King Of Fighters 2003
- King of the Monsters 2
- Metal Slug 5
- Pleasure Goal: 5 On 5 Mini Soccer
- Power Spikes II
- Prehistoric Isle 2
- Puzzle Bobble
- World Heroes 2
- Zupapa!
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 8:
- Art Of Fighting
- Blue’s Journey
- Crossed Swords
- The King of Fighters ’99
- Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
- Metal Slug 2
- NAM-1975
- Puzzle Bobble 2
- Super Sidekicks 2
- World Heroes 2 Jet