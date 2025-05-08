SNK has announced another two ACA NEOGEO collections. ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 5 and ACA NEGO Selection Vol. 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on 7th August 2025 in Japan. There's no mention of a local release.
Each collection will contain 10 previously released games. Here's what's included in each package via Gematsu:
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 5
- Aero Fighters 2
- Aggressors Of Dark Kombat
- Art Of Fighting 2
- Burning Fight
- Cyber-Lip
- The King Of Fighters 2002
- Real Bout Fatal Fury
- Super Sidekicks
- Thrash Rally
- Twinkle Star Sprites
ACA NEOGEO Selection Vol. 6
- Aero Fighters 3
- Football Frenzy
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The Last Blade 2
- Over Top
- Real Bout Fatal Fury Special
- Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
- Sengoku 3
- The Ultimate 11: SNK Football Championship
- Zed Blade