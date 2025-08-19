We've got some more fresh Pokémon Legends: Z-A news coming our way this week, as The Pokémon Company is teasing a little YouTube Premiere for Thursday, 21st August.

All we have to go on is a post on social media site X confirming that a video will be dropping at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST on Thursday, a photo of someone holding a gate at night, and a note saying: "Viewer discretion advised".

Yep, that really is it. You can see it below and try and deduce the situation yourselves, but it looks a little spooky. Maybe something Ghost-related?

It's been a busy week for the upcoming Switch and Switch 2 Legends game, with our own hands-on impressions going live last week, and the weekend's confirmation that Z-A will have a four-player multiplayer mode.

What do you think we'll see later this week? Let us know down below.