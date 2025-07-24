Surprisingly, there was no Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket announcement to be found in this week's Pokémon Presents, but an update reveal wasn't far behind.

The Pokémon Company has today lifted the lid on the new 'Wisdom of Sea and Sky' expansion, which sees Johto's very own Lugia and Ho-Oh take centre stage in a Gen 2-focused set. The above trailer gives us a closer look at the two legendary ex cards, a handful of full arts and shinies, and, of course, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. All of this will be arriving in the Pokémon TCG Pocket app on 30th July.

While we're very excited to see the new set in action (it's a good year to be a Totodile fan), the biggest announcement for us was the reveal that the in-game trading feature will be getting a facelift on the same day.

From 30th July, you'll be able to make a wishlist of cards you'd like to trade for via the My Cards screen, so other players can see what you're after and make you an offer. You'll be able to select up to 20 cards for your wishlist, and pin three of them to your profile for all to see.

As promised, Trade Tokens will also become a thing of the past, replaced by the much easier-to-obtain Shinedust (which you get as standard with any repeat card pulls) for three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity trades. You'll be able to cash in your pre-existing Trade Tokens in the in-game shop for Pack Hourglasses or Shinedust.

After months of hardly touching the woefully consumable-based trade system, we might finally start to fill in the blanks in our collection.