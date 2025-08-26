Another week, another Pokémon Legends: Z-A teaser. The Pokémon Company is teasing another YouTube Premiere for Thursday, 28th August 2025.
This is the second premiere in two weeks, following last week's unveiling of Mega Victreebel. This time, the hook is a little more obvious - no purple goo, no darkly-lit areas, simply a piece of art (or video, from Instagram) showing a Hawlucha facing off against a Machamp.
Now, if we had to guess, we'll probably be getting a new Mega Evolution again. The thing is, neither Hawlucha or Machamp have one. So one of these two (or both?) could be getting one.
We'll find out later this week on 28th August at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CET, so stay tuned!
Which Pokémon would you prefer to see get a Mega Evolution? Let us know in the comments.
[source x.com]
Comments 16
There's already a Mega Evolution of Hawlucha. His name is Tizoc from the Fatal Fury fighting game series.
There are leaks online of all the mega evolutions that have proved 100% accurate so far.
Only one of these two is getting one, but it won’t spoil which.
Would be pretty cool if both got a Mega Evolution (and even more so they announced it at the same time) - regardless, looking forward to this and of course Legends Z-A itself when it comes out and my copy arrives!
Hope they don't announce all new Mega evolutions. Want some surprises left for the actual game
(And avoiding official news is hard unless you stay completely off the internet)
Well, I've heard the leaks and I'm looking forward to seeing what it looks like. Hopefully it'll look cool enough for some people who thought Dragonite and Victreebel were a bit too doofy.
🦅🏅
I hope it's Machamp and then Golem so that all of the infamous (for players without others to trade with) Kanto 4 get a Mega Evolution.
But given how the poster frames a smaller Hawlucha looking with composure at an overconfident Machamp, I'm guessing the little guy will get a power boost. That would be doubly interesting as none of pokemon introduced in Kalos received a Mega evolution until now, and that was the region that started the Mega gimmick
Mega Evolutions were the worst thing to happen to Pokemon.
Mega Machamp, now with 6 arms.
Yes, finally! I love Hawlucha, and it would be great to have a mega to make him more competitive. Such an underrated pokemon.
I've already seen the leak list of Mega Evolutions for Z-A that has been completely accurate so far, but I won't spoil which of these two it is for anyone. Hopefully the new Mega doesn't disappoint!
@CaptainQuo I strongly disagree. It’s very cool to be able to get new, stronger versions of weaker Pokémon and Pokémon that already have three stages in their evolutionary chain. They nearly always have cool new typings and abilities. Mega evolutions of already powerful Pokémon are a waste, though.
Dynamax/Gigantimax is by far the worst thing to happen to Pokémon.
So far ZA is 0 for 4 on new designs. I don’t like Hawlucha but if it looks better than that’s a win.
For those who are interested in the spoiler but don’t want to hunt it down: Hawlucha is getting a mega evolution (and Machamp isn't).
@Bobb Mega Diancie debutted back in Gen 6 so this is second Kalos native Mega
@Cathalm I stand corrected. Thank you for that
@LastFootnote actually 78% of megas do not change type at all. 13% gain a new type and 9% swap a type out and only 1 goes from dual to single typed.
