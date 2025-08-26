Another week, another Pokémon Legends: Z-A teaser. The Pokémon Company is teasing another YouTube Premiere for Thursday, 28th August 2025.

This is the second premiere in two weeks, following last week's unveiling of Mega Victreebel. This time, the hook is a little more obvious - no purple goo, no darkly-lit areas, simply a piece of art (or video, from Instagram) showing a Hawlucha facing off against a Machamp.

Now, if we had to guess, we'll probably be getting a new Mega Evolution again. The thing is, neither Hawlucha or Machamp have one. So one of these two (or both?) could be getting one.

We'll find out later this week on 28th August at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CET, so stay tuned!

Which Pokémon would you prefer to see get a Mega Evolution? Let us know in the comments.