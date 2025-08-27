Nintendo has announced that it is renaming its subsidiary company 'Warpstar Inc.' to 'Nintendo Stars Inc.' following its consolidation earlier this year.

Warpstar Inc. – founded on 31st July 2001 – had previously been a joint venture between Nintendo and Hal Laboratory to oversee the Kirby franchise, expanding it into other mediums such as the Kirby: Right Back at Ya! anime series back in 2001. It became an official subsidiary of Nintendo on 1st April 2025.

As for its function going forward, Nintendo Stars will be responsible for "the ancillary-use business tied to films that feature Nintendo Intellectual Property". In simpler words, then, it'll focus on the expansion of movie adaptations into other ventures, such as events, merchandise, licensing – that sort of thing.

We know, of course, that Nintendo has two upcoming movie projects in the works: the 2026 sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the 2027 live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. The company recently provided our first glimpse at the cast for the Zelda movie, with Bo Baragson playing the role of Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth playing the role of Link.

Nintendo Stars will also continue its work in the expansion of the Kirby franchise into other mediums. The subsidiary has literal decades of experience at this point, so Nintendo is keen to utilise its expertise, aiming to "strengthen the relationship between Nintendo and its customers".

Our opinion? 'Nintendo Stars' doesn't have quite the same ring as 'Warpstar', but hey, we'll take it.