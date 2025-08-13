We're slowly learning more about the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, and following the reveal of the first cast members in July, it appears an official social media account has now been opened on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

It's tagged as @The_Zelda_Movie and in the bio mentions how the film is coming "exclusively to theatres in 2027". This follows the previous confirmation that the film would arrive on 7th May 2027.

Notably, this account, which originally joined the platform in November 2023, has been verified as an affiliate of Sony Pictures (which is already following it back). This new account is also following the official PlayStation account. As you might recall, Sony is co-financing this project.

Apart from this, there have been no official news updates from the account just yet, but the page has reposted multiple stories about the cast announcements. While it's not following any Nintendo accounts just yet, it has reposted Miyamoto's recent update from the Nintendo account about the actors.





It's currently only following Sony and PlayStation.



The Legend of Zelda live action movie now has an official account ( @The_Zelda_Movie ). pic.twitter.com/6e6wMotYx6 August 12, 2025

As you can see, the social account page also has a simple banner with the title 'The Legend of Zelda' in the middle.

Again, this follows on from the actor reveals last month – confirming Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. You can find out more about this movie in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.