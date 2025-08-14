OFF
The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. (We've also got a couple of games that dropped during and after the Indie World but weren't featured on last week's download — oops!)

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Drag x Drive (Nintendo, 14th Aug, $19.99) - Inspired by a mix of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair motocross and skateboarding, the Drag x Drive game brings the next generation of 3-on-3 sports to the Nintendo Switch 2 system! Move your wheels by sliding both Joy-Con 2 controllers forward to move ahead or move just one controller to quickly turn. Once you grab the ball, use motion controls1 to shoot, pass, dunk and score extra points by performing tricks! Mix things up with a variety of activities, including the Circuit Sprint racing minigame, shooting contests and more. - Read our Drag x Drive review

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 (EA, 14th Aug, $69.99) - Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend. Powered by years of NFL data, EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 converts thousands of plays into more explosive gameplay – with new traits, authentic play styles and adaptive strategy that match on-field tendencies and strategies of real NFL quarterbacks and coaches. From the “Skol!” chant in Minnesota to the pre-game light show in Baltimore, immerse yourself in the NFL experience including extreme weather conditions, team traditions and more. - Read our EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 review

Switch eShop - New Releases

1989 After the War (Ratalaika Games, 15th Aug, $5.99) - An atomic war has reduced the world to a toxic heap of ruins and chaos. As an ex-agent named Sebastian Beck, you’ll face off against 7 dangerous criminals and traverse 7 levels filled with enemies and traps to overcome. The game also challenges you with a unique mechanic where the environment becomes increasingly hostile due to radiation—reach regenerating refrigerators that serve as life-saving checkpoints.

Bendy: Lone Wolf (Joey Drew Studios, 15th Aug, $19.99) - Step into the inky nightmare of Bendy: Lone Wolf®, a thrilling survival adventure set in the twisted, rubberhose world of Joey Drew Studios. As Boris, the lone wolf, you’ll brave endlessly shifting corridors filled with monstrous cartoon creeps, deadly traps, and the relentless pursuit of the Ink Demon. Every day brings new challenges in this heart-pounding quest for survival and truth.

Bubble Wizard IV Saga (Max Interactive Studio, 14th Aug, $3.99) - Darkness stirs once more, and this time, it’s spreading beyond the enchanted woods. Join the young wizard and her mystical cats as they journey across floating isles, ancient ruins, and forgotten realms in a brand-new bubble-blasting quest! Match, pop, and cast your way through 200 spellbinding levels packed with clever puzzles, elemental challenges, and powerful new boosters. Unlock hidden secrets, complete daily quests, and climb the global leaderboard to prove your magical mastery.

Bunkers 1944 FPS (Pix Arts, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Step into the shadows of war. In Bunkers 1944 FPS, you are an elite soldier dropped deep behind enemy lines. Your mission: infiltrate a complex network of labyrinthine bunkers, neutralize enemy troops, and sabotage their vital ammunition supplies before they reach the front lines. Armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons—from reliable rifles and submachine guns to devastating grenades—you’ll need precision, speed, and strategy to survive the brutal corridors of World War II’s most dangerous outposts.

Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 (DubassGames, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 drops you off in the great outdoors and lets you figure it out from there. No hand-holding, no shortcuts—just nature, your gear, and whatever you make of it. Set up camp, cook over open flames, explore dense forests, and brave unexpected weather. Whether you're hunting for food, gathering supplies, or just trying to keep your fire from going out, survival is in your hands.

Cats in Cozy Rooms (AGE Zero, 15th Aug, $4.99) - In Cats in Cozy Rooms, you play as Mr. Orange, a talented cat interior designer helping the town’s fluffy residents turn their rooms into stylish sanctuaries. Choose from a growing collection of furniture and decorations to match each client's preferences—while sticking to their budget.

CORE.SYS (eastasiasoft, 20th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready to hack your way through increasingly complex computer systems in retro arcade style! CORE. SYS is a brainteasing action puzzler where you’ll need to break through layers of digital security with quick-thinking strategy.

Crossout Legends (GaijinDistribution, 14th Aug, $0.00) - Build your own unique combat vehicle in an easy-to-use constructor. Jump into 6v6 team PvP battles in a ruthless post-apocalyptic world or take on waves of AI opponents in PvE missions. Fight under the flags of post-apocalyptic factions and they will reward you with new parts and special abilities!

Curse Rounds (QUByte Interactive, 14th Aug, $4.99) - Curse Rounds is a frantic game where you must try to survive random rounds, accumulating a curse with each room from the 60+ available cards in the game, while killing enemies with your pistolflash and a variety of amazing shots. No two attempts are ever the same! - Bosses big, huge, giants and powerful! - Kill all your enemies with a variety of amazing shots! - 30 enemies with unique characteristics

Cyber AI Defense (GAME NACIONAL, 9th Aug, $9.99) - An all-powerful AI has nearly wiped out humanity, taking control of everything... even people. But the last resistance still stands. Take command of unhackable turrets, troops, and old-school tanks to defend your base against relentless waves of cyber-enemies. You are Earth's last chance!

Cyber Car Seller Simulator (404 Games, 9th Aug, $7.99) - Cyber Car Seller Simulator – Enter the Future of Automotive Trade! In a neon-lit world where technology reigns, uncover hidden gems in the cyber car market and build a thriving dealership. Scout futuristic vehicles, negotiate the best deals, enhance them with cutting-edge modifications, and sell them for a massive profit. Will you become the ultimate cyber car mogul, or will the digital underworld outmaneuver you?

Demons Are Coming! (COMMANDO PANDA, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Your once-sacred homeland now lies in the grip of a demonic invasion. Wielding two fully customizable weapons, you'll fight back with precision and power—dodging, parrying, and blazing through relentless enemy hordes. With hundreds of upgrade combinations, adapt your playstyle and push back the darkness. Shatter enemy cover, deflect incoming fire, and emerge as a true slayer of demons.

Discounty (PQube, 20th Aug, $19.99) - Manage your own discount supermarket! Get caught up in small-town drama, organise and plan your shop's layout, and strike lucrative trade deals as you expand your secretive aunt's business empire. Selling more frozen fries will surely heal this broken community...right?

DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper (Valkyrie Initiative, 13th Aug, $11.99) - DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper is a compilation of 100 very different microgames lasting less than a minute! Cowboy duel, house building, tomato sorting, barrel ride, sea battles, jungle adventures, typical daily life of a mad scientist and more!

EGGCONSOLE Brandish Renewal PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 14th Aug, $7.16) - This is an action RPG released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1995 and is a renewed version of Brandish (1991). The player takes on the role of the bounty head Ares, fighting various enemies, overcoming jumps and traps, and aiming to escape from the underground labyrinth.

Escape the Backrooms BODYCAM (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 12th Aug, $5.99) - Face pure terror in an endless maze where reality twists and death is always near. Escape the Backrooms: BODYCAM blends tactical bodycam shooting with intense psychological horror. As an operator on a mission gone wrong, you’re trapped in the shifting Backrooms—and survival depends on your reflexes, choices, and nerve.

GOST of Time (Sometimes You, 15th Aug, $9.99) - You play as the clone, created to serve a greater purpose. Your job is to face challenges, bypass obstacles, and solve puzzles to retrieve the pills for the old man. Every time you go back in time, you'll encounter your past self, repeating all your actions exactly. By working with your past selves, you solve puzzles to get the pill. Remember: you're your best ally and worst enemy!

Hop ’n’ Marty (Diplodocus Games, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Journey through sprawling worlds, from the house of a giant to the desolate streets of a classic horror game. Find all of the different collectables and meet the eccentric inhabitants of the each world. Some may even help you on your quest. Rescue the captured pygmies who have been trapped in cages and bring them back to safety. Each world in Hop 'n' Marty offers an entirely new style and new challenges to overcome, so there really is something for everyone.

Heretic + Hexen (Bethesda Softworks, 7th Aug, $14.99) - Step into the definitive re-release of two dark spell-casting shooters that shaped the genre. Forged by Raven Software on a modified DOOM engine, Heretic and Hexen were released in 1994 and 1995, pushing first person shooters into bold new territory. - Read our Heretic + Hexen review

Hyper Dots (Entity3, 9th Aug, $0.99) - Hyper Dots is a fast-paced, endlessly replayable puzzle-style game that challenges you to beat your best score with each run. Colored balls drop into the game zone, and your goal is to pop them by connecting two or more of the same color. Each time you make a match, you earn points and create space for more dots to fall.

Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio, 7th Aug, $9.99) - Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? In Is This Seat Taken?, your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences. It’s a cozy, no-pressure logic puzzle game where you’re in charge of who sits where. - Read our Is This Seat Taken? review

Iwakura Aria (PQube, 14th Aug, $39.99) - After the war Japan experiences rapid economic growth, and in the cracks of society one girl gets left behind. With no future to look forward to, she grasps onto a thread of hope, a possibility of a new life, as the maid to the Iwakura household. However, the Iwakura family holds its own secrets, most connected to its heir Aria, and Ichiko finds herself sucked into another world contained within that mansion.

Kimono Cats (REDDEER.GAMES, 14th Aug, $8.99) - A charming bubble-popping adventure at a cozy Japanese carnival – perfect for Nintendo Switch™! Welcome to Kimono Cats, a delightful journey through vibrant festival streets inspired by old Japan! Together with your adorable cat companions, you'll explore festive landscapes, popping bubbles, playing lively carnival mini-games, and creating your dream village.

Learn to Play – Jungle Frog (eastasiasoft, 14th Aug, $1.99) - You are a little frog living peacefully in your jungle home — until one day, a swarm of bees invades and won’t leave you alone! Fend off the unwanted guests and protect your home! Avoid their stings and bites as you drive them away. Complete 15 fun and easy levels to reclaim your peace and enjoy some well-deserved rest!

Mad Skills BMX 2 (Ultimate Games, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Mad Skills BMX 2 is a fast side-scrolling racing game for BMX fans and arcade lovers. Race on hand-made tracks, do tricks, and beat tough bosses. Unlock bikes, customize your rider, and play with friends in local versus mode.

Mind Over Magnet (Flux Games, 15th Aug, $12.49) - An attractive puzzle platformer where you use magnetism to escape a factory. Meet a cast of magnet characters and work together to solve logical conundrums. Created by Mark Brown, owner of the popular YouTube channel Game Maker’s Toolkit (GMTK), Mind Over Magnet is a blast for players of all ages and skill levels! Escape a dangerous factory using the power of magnetism.

NanaKnight (kids room, 14th Aug, $5.00) - Wipe out the incoming Knights with your magic circles!
Strategic placement and perfect timing will determine your survival in this real-time action game.
Simple controls, intense tension — a game of thrilling decisions. Challenge the world’s top players in the online rankings!

OFF (Fangamer, 15th Aug, $14.99) - The Batter has a sacred mission to fulfill. He seeks to purify the world. You, then, the controller, the soul that he harbors, must aid him in this laudable task. Alongside my sportive companion you will find it necessary to solve puzzles, rain blows upon certain hostile individuals of our wild zones, and oversee the headways and logistics of a network of swan boats and interurban locomotives. (Reviews are already out for OFF at other outlets, but our verdict is on the way soon, so stay tuned! ~Ed)

Re:Play (DEV 666, 15th Aug, $6.99) - Get ready for high-speed action and heart-pounding thrills in Re:Play! Jump, dash, and slash your way through a variety of fast-paced levels. With simple yet precise controls, this game is easy to pick up and incredibly addictive. Perfect for quick gaming sessions or long marathons, Re:Play delivers non-stop excitement.

Rogue Raccoon (Afil Games, 13th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready to sneak into the city's most overprotected museum. . . all for food! In Rogue Raccoon, you play as a fast and cheeky raccoon on a clear mission: clean out the food court, one hidden snack at a time. Jump, wall-jump, dash in eight directions, and use your trusty boomerang to defeat enemies, trigger secret mechanisms, and make your way through wild traps and dangerous exhibits.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (WayForward, 19th Aug, $24.99) - Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels!

Super Darling Panic／スパダリ★パニック (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 14th Aug, $4.77) - Misora, our heroine, is a refined young lady working as an office lady. But her life takes a sudden turn after the passing of her beloved mother. Her father, Manabu Tsukaji, remarries a graduate student named Michiko—who soon begins to treat Misora like Cinderella. What begins as a tale of hardship slowly transforms into an unbelievably heartwarming Cinderella story.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (Strange Scaffold, 14th Aug, $19.99) - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first-ever turn-based TMNT video game. Inspired by the classic cartoon, you'll experience a bold new approach to the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up... they're growing apart. - Read our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown review

TetroMosaic, RacY: AutomatA (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 15th Aug, $6.99) - Throw blocks to fit them together precisely and discover the secret and spectacular hidden illustrations. Play at your own pace: pause each block to place it precisely or throw them quickly to chain combos, fill the bar, and earn stars. Test your ingenuity and train your mind! Boost your working memory by retaining shapes and patterns while creating impressive mosaics.'

Tiny Bookshop (Skystone Games, 7th Aug, $19.99) - Leave everything behind and open a tiny bookshop by the sea in this cozy narrative management game. Stock your Tiny Bookshop with different books and items, set up shop in scenic locations, and run your cozy second-hand bookshop while getting to know the locals. - Read our Tiny Bookshop review

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.1 (Clear River Games, 14th Aug, $34.99) - With The Toaplan Shooting Collection Vol. 1, you get eight of these milestones. Enjoy them as the historical classics they are, or simply as fantastic action games packed with pixel explosions and crisp 2D graphics. It's quadruple the action, a billion times the fun, and a thrill ride back in time to the neon-lit arcades of the past!

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.2 (Clear River Games, 14th Aug, $34.99) - With The Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol.2, you get eight of these milestones. Enjoy them as the historical classics they are, or simply as fantastic action games packed with pixel explosions and crisp 2D graphics. It's quadruple the action, a billion times the fun, and a thrill ride back in time to the neon-lit arcades of the past!

Tokyo Racer X (SUCCESS GAMES, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Welcome to Tokyo Racer X — the heart-pounding underground street racing scene where every corner you drift and every second you shave off your time brings you one step closer to becoming a legend. Dive into the glowing nightlife of Tokyo as you grip the wheel of finely tuned performance beasts and race through the city’s iconic streets.

Tralalero Tralala Simulator (Play Games, 8th Aug, $5.99) - Become the ultimate predator in Tralalero Tralala Simulator! Free your inner shark and dive into a city bursting with destruction, adventure, and utter madness. Unleash your super abilities and tear through the urban jungle with unparalleled power. Your shark form knows no boundaries—run through the streets, abduct characters, and create chaos everywhere you go. In this massive metropolis, nothing is safe.

Yarn Guardians (BOLD HEAD INTERACTIVE, 8th Aug, $15.00) - Rudy's peaceful life changes abruptly when his home is attacked. He decides to protect his grandmother, unaware that he is following in the footsteps of the legendary Yarn Guardians. His grandmother told him stories of the heroes who once restored and maintained peace with the powerful Yarn Balls. On his journey, the adventurous cat encounters power-hungry villains and shady characters.

Zumba – Treasure of the Marble Sea (EpiXR, 14th Aug, $4.99) - Zumba – Treasure of the Marble Sea throws you into a fast-paced marble shooter set in a colorful pirate world! Help your cheeky pirate survive the marble madness by shooting, matching, and destroying endless waves of rolling marbles. Choose a level, aim carefully, and fire your marbles to create chains of three or more matching colors.

