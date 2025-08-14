Switch eShop - New Releases

1989 After the War (Ratalaika Games, 15th Aug, $5.99) - An atomic war has reduced the world to a toxic heap of ruins and chaos. As an ex-agent named Sebastian Beck, you’ll face off against 7 dangerous criminals and traverse 7 levels filled with enemies and traps to overcome. The game also challenges you with a unique mechanic where the environment becomes increasingly hostile due to radiation—reach regenerating refrigerators that serve as life-saving checkpoints.

Bendy: Lone Wolf (Joey Drew Studios, 15th Aug, $19.99) - Step into the inky nightmare of Bendy: Lone Wolf®, a thrilling survival adventure set in the twisted, rubberhose world of Joey Drew Studios. As Boris, the lone wolf, you’ll brave endlessly shifting corridors filled with monstrous cartoon creeps, deadly traps, and the relentless pursuit of the Ink Demon. Every day brings new challenges in this heart-pounding quest for survival and truth.

Bubble Wizard IV Saga (Max Interactive Studio, 14th Aug, $3.99) - Darkness stirs once more, and this time, it’s spreading beyond the enchanted woods. Join the young wizard and her mystical cats as they journey across floating isles, ancient ruins, and forgotten realms in a brand-new bubble-blasting quest! Match, pop, and cast your way through 200 spellbinding levels packed with clever puzzles, elemental challenges, and powerful new boosters. Unlock hidden secrets, complete daily quests, and climb the global leaderboard to prove your magical mastery.

Bunkers 1944 FPS (Pix Arts, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Step into the shadows of war. In Bunkers 1944 FPS, you are an elite soldier dropped deep behind enemy lines. Your mission: infiltrate a complex network of labyrinthine bunkers, neutralize enemy troops, and sabotage their vital ammunition supplies before they reach the front lines. Armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons—from reliable rifles and submachine guns to devastating grenades—you’ll need precision, speed, and strategy to survive the brutal corridors of World War II’s most dangerous outposts.

Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 (DubassGames, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 drops you off in the great outdoors and lets you figure it out from there. No hand-holding, no shortcuts—just nature, your gear, and whatever you make of it. Set up camp, cook over open flames, explore dense forests, and brave unexpected weather. Whether you're hunting for food, gathering supplies, or just trying to keep your fire from going out, survival is in your hands.

Cats in Cozy Rooms (AGE Zero, 15th Aug, $4.99) - In Cats in Cozy Rooms, you play as Mr. Orange, a talented cat interior designer helping the town’s fluffy residents turn their rooms into stylish sanctuaries. Choose from a growing collection of furniture and decorations to match each client's preferences—while sticking to their budget.

CORE.SYS (eastasiasoft, 20th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready to hack your way through increasingly complex computer systems in retro arcade style! CORE. SYS is a brainteasing action puzzler where you’ll need to break through layers of digital security with quick-thinking strategy.

Crossout Legends (GaijinDistribution, 14th Aug, $0.00) - Build your own unique combat vehicle in an easy-to-use constructor. Jump into 6v6 team PvP battles in a ruthless post-apocalyptic world or take on waves of AI opponents in PvE missions. Fight under the flags of post-apocalyptic factions and they will reward you with new parts and special abilities!

Curse Rounds (QUByte Interactive, 14th Aug, $4.99) - Curse Rounds is a frantic game where you must try to survive random rounds, accumulating a curse with each room from the 60+ available cards in the game, while killing enemies with your pistolflash and a variety of amazing shots. No two attempts are ever the same! - Bosses big, huge, giants and powerful! - Kill all your enemies with a variety of amazing shots! - 30 enemies with unique characteristics

Cyber AI Defense (GAME NACIONAL, 9th Aug, $9.99) - An all-powerful AI has nearly wiped out humanity, taking control of everything... even people. But the last resistance still stands. Take command of unhackable turrets, troops, and old-school tanks to defend your base against relentless waves of cyber-enemies. You are Earth's last chance!

Cyber Car Seller Simulator (404 Games, 9th Aug, $7.99) - Cyber Car Seller Simulator – Enter the Future of Automotive Trade! In a neon-lit world where technology reigns, uncover hidden gems in the cyber car market and build a thriving dealership. Scout futuristic vehicles, negotiate the best deals, enhance them with cutting-edge modifications, and sell them for a massive profit. Will you become the ultimate cyber car mogul, or will the digital underworld outmaneuver you?

Demons Are Coming! (COMMANDO PANDA, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Your once-sacred homeland now lies in the grip of a demonic invasion. Wielding two fully customizable weapons, you'll fight back with precision and power—dodging, parrying, and blazing through relentless enemy hordes. With hundreds of upgrade combinations, adapt your playstyle and push back the darkness. Shatter enemy cover, deflect incoming fire, and emerge as a true slayer of demons.

Discounty (PQube, 20th Aug, $19.99) - Manage your own discount supermarket! Get caught up in small-town drama, organise and plan your shop's layout, and strike lucrative trade deals as you expand your secretive aunt's business empire. Selling more frozen fries will surely heal this broken community...right?

DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper (Valkyrie Initiative, 13th Aug, $11.99) - DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper is a compilation of 100 very different microgames lasting less than a minute! Cowboy duel, house building, tomato sorting, barrel ride, sea battles, jungle adventures, typical daily life of a mad scientist and more!

EGGCONSOLE Brandish Renewal PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 14th Aug, $7.16) - This is an action RPG released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1995 and is a renewed version of Brandish (1991). The player takes on the role of the bounty head Ares, fighting various enemies, overcoming jumps and traps, and aiming to escape from the underground labyrinth.

Escape the Backrooms BODYCAM (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 12th Aug, $5.99) - Face pure terror in an endless maze where reality twists and death is always near. Escape the Backrooms: BODYCAM blends tactical bodycam shooting with intense psychological horror. As an operator on a mission gone wrong, you’re trapped in the shifting Backrooms—and survival depends on your reflexes, choices, and nerve.

GOST of Time (Sometimes You, 15th Aug, $9.99) - You play as the clone, created to serve a greater purpose. Your job is to face challenges, bypass obstacles, and solve puzzles to retrieve the pills for the old man. Every time you go back in time, you'll encounter your past self, repeating all your actions exactly. By working with your past selves, you solve puzzles to get the pill. Remember: you're your best ally and worst enemy!

Hop ’n’ Marty (Diplodocus Games, 15th Aug, $9.99) - Journey through sprawling worlds, from the house of a giant to the desolate streets of a classic horror game. Find all of the different collectables and meet the eccentric inhabitants of the each world. Some may even help you on your quest. Rescue the captured pygmies who have been trapped in cages and bring them back to safety. Each world in Hop 'n' Marty offers an entirely new style and new challenges to overcome, so there really is something for everyone.

Heretic + Hexen (Bethesda Softworks, 7th Aug, $14.99) - Step into the definitive re-release of two dark spell-casting shooters that shaped the genre. Forged by Raven Software on a modified DOOM engine, Heretic and Hexen were released in 1994 and 1995, pushing first person shooters into bold new territory. - Read our Heretic + Hexen review