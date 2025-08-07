The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

GRADIUS ORIGINS (KONAMI, 7th Aug, $39.99) - Venture into deep space and face off against relentless alien forces in the GRADIUS ORIGINS collection, bringing together 17 versions of six arcade classics: GRADIUS, SALAMANDER, LIFE FORCE, GRADIUS II, GRADIUS III and SALAMANDER 2. This collection also includes the long-awaited GRADIUS III AM Show version, and a brand-new entry: SALAMANDER III. Pilot your ship through dangerous enemy lines, upgrade your weapons and master the intense, fast-paced gameplay that is the hallmark of the GRADIUS series.

UFO 50 (Mossmouth, 7th Aug, $24.99) - Explore a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs! As you journey through the library, make connections and learn more about UFO Soft, the fictional 80s company behind the games, as well as their expansive shared universe that includes sequels and recurring characters.

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Square Enix, 31st July, $49.99) - The timeless non-linear RPG adventure makes its triumphant return as a full remake, featuring English voiceovers, original and rearranged compositions by series composer Kenji Ito and much more. Choose your main character from several protagonists, defend your empire in strategic battles and experience a story that responds to your choices.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Action Pack 2 (REDDEER.GAMES, 4th Aug, $30.00) - A brand-new action bundle, fresh out of the arsenal, is ready to punch boredom away! ! Packed with four adrenaline-fueled titles, this explosive collection is all about fast reflexes, big explosions, and zero chill.

Arcade Archives FIELD DAY (HAMSTER, 31st Jul, $7.99) - "FIELD DAY" is an action game released by TAITO in 1984. Players compete in a variety of seven non-conventional sporting events from three-legged race to tug-of-war in an effort to become the sports day champion. Each event features a qualifying score which must be met to progress.

Birthday of Horrors (TrueMotion Interactive, 5th Aug, $9.99) - Birthday of Horrors turns your special day into a nightmare you won’t forget. No guests, no cake—just you, a dark house, and something that really wasn’t on the invite list. Explore a spooky, retro-style home filled with strange noises, flickering lights, and eerie surprises around every corner. It’s part horror, part comedy, and all chaos as you try to survive the weirdest birthday ever.

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue & Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation (Great Escape Games Publishing, 3rd Aug, $9.99) - Face your fears and descend into the unknown with two spine-tingling adventures. Two games. One bundle. Endless nightmares. Are you ready to escape the crypt... and survive the asylum?

CASE RECORDS: Fear of Abduction (OOO Valnat, 8th Aug, $9.99) - CASE RECORDS is a psychological horror game that is part of the universe of the games CASE: Animatronics and CASE 2: Animatronics Survival. . The player has to play as a 17 year old female student and solve missing person mysteries by volunteering at the police station of Crowvale, a suburb of Aurora.

Cats on Duty (ESDigital Games, 5th Aug, $15.99) - Welcome to Cats on Duty, the purr-fectly hilarious and action-packed ultimate mix of real-time strategy, tower defense, and match-3 genres. It's an addictive game where heavily armed battle-hardened cat veterans of rodent skirmishes and yarn tangles defend their homeland (and litter boxes) against the forces of great evil!

Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes (REDDEER.GAMES, 7th Aug, $7.99) - Run your own restaurant for many hungry customers! Handling a restaurant has never been easier. In Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes you can welcome customers and cook them the most delicious dishes they have ever tasted without breaking a sweat! It’s high time you showed your culinary skills and prepared amazing meals for your guests who came to finally eat something tasty.

Death Kid + There’s a Gun in the Office Bundle (Take IT Studio!, 25th Jul, $16.99) - Two intense games, one great deal. In There's a Gun in the Office, you're a kidnapping victim trapped in a locked room, with just five days to plan a silent escape before your captors return - every move must be flawless or risk discovery. In Death Kid, you’re an immortal warrior battling through hordes of relentless enemies in a cursed well, mastering powerful abilities and protecting fragile souls as you fight to break the cycle of life and death.

Debug Deadline (Waku Waku Games, 7th Aug, $4.99) - This is a first-person horror comedy game set in a Japanese debugging company. The player takes on the role of a part-time worker at a debugging company, tasked with testing a horror game brimming with terrifying elements.

Drakkar Crew (Sibear Games, 3rd Aug, $18.95) - Hey rookie, climb aboard! We're heading for adventure across the North Sea on our reliable Viking ship! Choose from one of the charismatic characters, hire some warriors and engage in bloody battles! Your character travels around the large world based on Scandinavian mythology. There are various settlements located on the map.

Dreaming in Cherry Blossoms, I Fall in Love with You (OperaHouse, 31st Jul, $24.98) - Dreaming in Cherry Blossoms, I Fall in Love with You, A bittersweet yet tender story where past and present, memory and feeling, intertwine—And now, the tale begins.

EGGCONSOLE Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 7th Aug, $6.49) - "Xak: The Tower of Gazzel," released by MicroCabin in 1991 in Japan, is a top-view action RPG. As indicated by the lack of a numbered title, it is officially considered a side story. However, it still features Latok as the protagonist, along with familiar characters like Frey and Pixie, and is set one year after "II." In that sense, playing the first game beforehand might enhance the experience.

Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED (Aniplex, 6th Aug, $29.99) - Set half a year after the end of the Fifth Holy Grail War, the classic visual novel Fate/hollow ataraxia comes remastered to Nintendo Switch™. Building on the 2014 release, this remaster features English and Simplified Chinese localizations for the first time, in addition to full HD visuals. Choose your own adventure in colorful scenarios unfolding day and night in the city of Fuyuki as you delve into hidden truths behind the Holy Grail War.

Faye Falling (eastasiasoft, 13th Aug, $7.99) - Take the role of a recently passed soul, unable to recall who you are or how you died. After a chance encounter with a powerful entity, you begin an epic journey to defeat a growing darkness, while recovering your memories along the way. Engage in fast-paced turn-based battles against a wide variety of enemies, evade damage by dodging enemy attacks in snappy minigames and cast powerful spells to fend off your opponents.

Fruitbus (Silver Lining, 7th Aug, $19.99) - Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure, set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs and cook meals that will make someone’s day.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village (Natsume, 31st Jul, $29.99) - You will be challenged to restore the seven legendary Skytrees that make the town so iconic and bring power and prosperity to the land around them. Along the way, you’ll meet a new cast of characters (with a few returning familiar faces), user-friendly controls, and the ability customize your farm by terraforming the land!

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley (Natsume, 31st Jul, $29.99) - Plant crops, raise cows, chickens, and sheep, foster relationships with locals, and even woo a future spouse! Marry, have a child, and unlock the full potential of all seven Harvest Sprites, along with the Harvest Goddess and Harvest God – all inside a world where the land is customized by you!

Hit! Spin! Watermelon Party (SAT-BOX, 7th Aug, $8.00) - Get ready for a watermelon-themed party game where the controls are simple and easy to learn! Share Joy-Con™ and up to 6 players can join in the fun! Have a party with friends and family, or play each game by yourself! Pick a game and play! Practice solo, or battle against your friends!

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World II - The Demon God of Heaven - & WHOMP’EM (City Connection, 6th Aug, $7.99) - Seek the seven Totems and harness their power! Strike down the creatures that stand in your way with your spear and Totem skills! A stage-select action adventure awaits! Players control Soaring Eagle as he explores eight distinct stages. After clearing the first stage, the remaining six can be tackled in any order via a stage-select system. Each stage is guarded by a powerful boss and defeating them grants new Totem abilities.

Magibrick (BD Games, 7th Aug, $4.99) - A Deckbuilding Tile Battler Like No Other! Draft Wacky Monster Tiles to duel eccentric foes! Flood the board, shatter enemy tiles, pop off sick combos, and paint the map your way! Welcome to Tiletopia!

Mortal Glory 2 (Redbeak Games, 8th Aug, $11.99) - Find the best recruits, discover powerful item combinations and come up with clever tactics on the battlefield. The tournament awaits those who desire MORTAL GLORY!

MOTTAINAI GHOST (woof, 7th Aug, $8.16) - Standing in your way as you attempt to escape the apartment building is none other than "leftover food. "By eating leftovers, your stomach level increases, allowing you to consume even larger portions. Efficiently raising your stomach level is the key to escape. Can you escape this harsh apartment building alone?

Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects (Two Cakes Studio, 7th Aug, $14.99) - Try out the role of a detective - solve the riddle of the Hotel Noir! A quiet, picturesque nook, hidden in the highlands of Western Europe. Your arrival at Hotel is clouded by a mysterious murder and only you can get to the truth! Conduct an investigation like a real detective - collect clues, talk to witnesses and most of all, remember — don't trust anyone!

Pokettohiro (Ratalaika Games, 1st Aug, $9.99) - A group of brave heroes must gather the fragments of the Magic Crystal to face the evil Black Knight and thus prevent the destruction of the kingdom. Be prepared to discover a huge open world to explore, with secrets and surprises in every corner. Embark on hidden dungeons, forge bonds with villagers and help them solve their problems, discover useful items to progress in your adventure, release imprisoned heroes, and unite them to your cause.

Pro Virtual Racing (Pix Arts, 8th Aug, $9.99) - Real cars. Real physics. Unreal thrill. Experience the thrill of motorsport like never before in Pro Virtual Racing, a high-performance racing simulator featuring ultra-realistic physics and dynamic environments.

Radiant: Guardians of Light (CHORRUS GAMES, 7th Aug, $19.90) - The kingdom of Helia has fallen into darkness. Step into the shoes of Quinn and Ainar—two unlikely heroes on a quest to rescue Ainar’s sister from the grip of a tyrant Adept. Radiant: Guardians of Light is a love letter to classic beat ‘em ups, blending fast-paced action with RPG progression, gear crafting, and elemental powers. Explore a hand-crafted fantasy world alone or with a friend in local co-op.

Ritual of Raven (Team17, 7th Aug, $19.99) - Ritual of Raven is a cozy, story-based farming sim - but you don’t do the farming yourself! Instead you collect and enchant Arcana Constructs to grow your magical herb garden. In a world where different traditions of magic live side by side, ambitious plans were made to open portals between worlds, but the ritual went terribly wrong.

Slopecrashers (byteparrot, 7th Aug, $17.99) - Calling all freeriders, powder fanatics, and party-game lovers! Whether you’re chasing nostalgic snowboarding vibes or the thrill of epic races with friends, Slopecrashers has got you covered. Jump into easy-to-play, exhilarating-to-master snowboarding mayhem with a chaotic cast of customizable animal riders.

Smashy Cannon (Entity3, 2nd Aug, $0.99) - Smashy Cannon is a fast-paced endless challenge where precision and timing are everything. Control the angle of your cannon and fire bullets to smash targets that rise from the ocean across scattered islands. Each wave gives you a limited number of shots to clear all targets before facing off in a boss stage—an intense sequence of targets that will test your aim under pressure.

Sneaky Claws (AMGames, 7th Aug, $9.79) - Have a blast hiding, deceiving, and hunting your friends! Sneaky Claws is a local multiplayer game for 2 to 8 players where you blend in with AI characters to find and eliminate your friends… before they catch you! Enjoy quick rounds full of fun tension, visual trickery, laughter, and sneaky cartoon animals. Perfect for all ages, with simple controls, short matches, and loads of humour.

The Edge of Allegoria (CobraTekku Games, 7th Aug, $24.99) - Do you like adventure? Are you a sucker for a world of monsters and magic? Do you like wholesale violence peppered with coarse language, and served with a side of pixelated booty? Then buckle up, you legend. We're going for a ride. . . Get ready to travel far and wide, taking on creatures of all shapes and sizes in classic turn-based fashion, while discovering the secrets and adventures that Allegoria has in store.

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment, 7th Aug, $24.99) - Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous undead monsters standing in your way. - Read our THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake review