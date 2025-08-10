I'm the type of introvert who's made an art of choosing the right seat in public places. With such honed skills, I assumed a puzzler like Is This Seat Taken? would be second nature, and I was mostly right. This adorable indie might not bring anything radical to the table, but it's a perfectly pleasant pick-up-and-play experience, that will undoubtedly scratch any low-stakes puzzle itches.
Strung together by a loose story about a rhombus with dreams of treading the boards (yes, really), Is This Seat Taken is about organising people into the right spots so that everyone's preferences are satisfied. This might be at the cinema or museum, a taxi or a boat, but each person (well, "shape" might be more accurate) has their own conditions to meet, and they can be rather fussy.
Things start simple: slot this handful of shapes into a taxi, and make sure persons A and C are sitting by the window. But each stage brings a new challenge. In the cinema screen, some guests will use their phones or chat. On boats, you'll get party groups who need to be kept separate from those who just want to sightsee. And everyone wants to steer clear of guests who forgot to shower.
The idea of performing such feats of organisation in the real world is enough to break me out in a cold sweat, but Is This Seat Taken couldn't be more chilled. There's no timer and no punishment for putting somebody in the wrong place. Heck, you can even finish the level without everyone sitting comfortably — though you'd lose valuable 'thumbs up' points, and my respect, in the process.
Busier stages can feel a little trial-and-error-y, and the absence of any kind of hint system meant I had to pull everyone from their temporary places and start from scratch on more than one occasion; I would love an undo/reset button for this kind of thing. Fortunately, no puzzle outstays its welcome. I polished off every level (in which there are five or six stages) in around six hours, and stages themselves are broken down into micro-challenges, primed for anyone who wants to squeeze in 10 minutes of gaming while the pasta's cooking. It feels tailor-made for precisely this.
The onscreen cursor is smooth and intuitive, the characters are cute, and you can even use touchscreen controls in handheld. If it all sounds rather mobile puzzler, that's because it is — I appreciated every new challenge and tweak when I'd come back to the game, but two or three levels on the trot felt a little repetitive.
All in all, Is This Seat Taken is solid pick-up-and-play puzzler. It may not do anything new or unique, but the condition-meeting gameplay loop is primed for anyone after a low-stakes distraction. It won't keep you occupied for hours on end, but it'll do an almighty job of reminding you that your seating preferences are not to be scoffed at.
Thanks for the review, this piqued my interest also during the Indie World and so I'm definitely giving it a try when I can (getting it as soon as possible at least considering also its starting price) - an undo/reset button seems like a good potential addition, fingers crossed they'll be able to implement it at some point!
Anyway, my sisters have watched this on YouTube while eating lunch and I've watched snippets of it in the process, what I've seen of the game is good. Hopefully, anyone who plays it enjoys it.
I'll be grabbing this, it looks brilliant. After, of course, I get my fill of UFO 50, which will be taking up most of my precious gaming time for the foreseeable.
Got it for my phone instead. A great game for the phone but yes I agree with the "cons" mentioned above.
This game stood out with its cute visuals. At first I thought it was from the development team behind Snipperclips but apparently not. I might have picked it up if I weren't already playing too many games, like Bananza and UFO 50.
Spot on review I think, a very solid 7 out of 10 and cool to see this doing well after featuring in the Indie Direct and getting a launch day release on Switch. I’m about halfway through and enjoying it a lot, there’s definitely some more challenge in the later levels but the trial and error part isn’t much of a detractor for me.
Love this game, very chill and cozy (and has a great sense of humour that I vibe with).
Exactly the kind of title I like to play when I want some downtime. I’d probably give it a point or so higher in the scoring overall but otherwise the review is along the same mark as my thoughts.
Worth a pickup for the price for sure, this game was made with love.
Really love this game, refreshingly original and as someone very particular about seating I feel represented! There's a demo on Steam BTW
