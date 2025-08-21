Ahead of the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Switch 2 next week, Nintendo has rolled out a new game update.

This bumps up both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the title up to Version 1.1.0. According to the official patch notes, this is the first update for the title since its arrival on the Switch in 2022. This particular update adds support for the Switch 2 Edition and also includes some fixes to improve the gameplay.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released August 20, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If there's anything else discovered about this update, we'll let you know. This follows an update to Mario Kart World as well as the special Nintendo Direct presentation for Kirby Air Riders earlier this week.