Mario Kart World has received a new update this week, bumping the Switch 2 exclusive up to Version 1.2.1.

This is the first update for August, and it's a small one compared to the previous updates, addressing some bug fixes. As usual, to continue playing online, you'll need to install this latest update.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's Japanese support page:

Mario Kart World - Version 1.2.1 (19th August 2025)

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where selecting "Ghost and Race" or "Watch Replay" immediately after downloading a ghost in "Time Attack" in "View Ranking" would cause a different Ghost to play than the one you downloaded.

You need the latest updated data to play online elements.

If you download Ver. 1.2.1, you will not be able to use "local communication" and "LAN play" with users of Ver. 1.1.2 or earlier.

If we hear anything else about this update, we'll be sure to let you know. The previous update, Version 1.2.0 included a bunch of adjustments and multiple bug fixes. You can find out more about this in our existing post here on Nintendo Life.