Whenever the weather in Japan reached particularly high temperatures throughout the Switch's lifespan, Nintendo would release a statement reminding everyone that the OG hybrid was not cut out for such conditions. As it turns out, the Switch 2 is no different (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).
Japan has been experiencing a huge heatwave in recent weeks, with unprecedented temperatures launching the region to an all-time high of 41.2 degrees Celsius (around 106 degrees Fahrenheit). Expectedly, not a lot of household tech is designed to work in this heat, and Nintendo has released a statement via its Japanese customer support Twitter account to clarify that the Switch 2 is no exception.
The statement reminds everyone that the console is best suited to environments between 5-35 degrees Celsius, with anything outside of this range running the risk of a "malfunction" (via Google Translate). "We have seen several days recently where temperatures have exceeded 35°C," the message concludes, "Please be careful when using the console outdoors".
Now, that bracket is nothing new — Nintendo has issued the exact same advice for the Switch 1 in the past — but it's still something to pay attention to as the particularly sweaty summer keeps ticking on.
Have you discovered any Switch 2 problems in the summer sun? Let us know in the comments.
[source x.com, via eurogamer.net]
Comments 14
Sigh...fine
removes Switch 2 from microwave
No cheap clicks for me...
Looks like I have a letter of apology to write to the Penguin community
Yeah, better not to switch to outdoors usage in such conditions - hope they'll go back to relatively lower temperatures in Japan sooner rather than later not only just for this, but obviously also to avoid even more serious issues!
Thats with every device.
Okay... I will stop putting my switch on the BBQ.
Sorry Nintendo. 😋
Should never be a problem in the UK, with this 'summer' we're having. Maybe they should remove that season from the calendar in future years.
I’m currently in Hell, via DOOM 2016, and my Switch 1 is holding up well Nintendo. Good job
@Ellie-Moo the sun came out once or twice, what more do you want? Bloody entitlement, that's what that is 🤣
I didn't know this was a thing with Switch 1 but I've always tried to be careful with the temperature of my devices.
I am extra careful with Switch 2.
If I'm outside, I don't play on my Switch 2 anyway. And inside when it's hot, it's usually a comfy 30 degrees, so I'm fine.
@AmplifyMJ ; maybe that's because despite hell being hot, you keep things cool...
Rats, so no NFS Heat port to hope for, then.
Wow! Didn't realise Japan reached those temperatures.
@Pillowpants I’m on Ultra-Violence. I am not keeping it cool 😆
"Breaking news: gaming system cannot handle heat. Tune in after the commercials for our next story about water being wet."
Any device would go bananas at extreme temperatures (maybe except the og Gameboy, that thing was made during the Cold War, so it could withstand a nuclear blast, I hope)
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...