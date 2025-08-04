Whenever the weather in Japan reached particularly high temperatures throughout the Switch's lifespan, Nintendo would release a statement reminding everyone that the OG hybrid was not cut out for such conditions. As it turns out, the Switch 2 is no different (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

Japan has been experiencing a huge heatwave in recent weeks, with unprecedented temperatures launching the region to an all-time high of 41.2 degrees Celsius (around 106 degrees Fahrenheit). Expectedly, not a lot of household tech is designed to work in this heat, and Nintendo has released a statement via its Japanese customer support Twitter account to clarify that the Switch 2 is no exception.

The statement reminds everyone that the console is best suited to environments between 5-35 degrees Celsius, with anything outside of this range running the risk of a "malfunction" (via Google Translate). "We have seen several days recently where temperatures have exceeded 35°C," the message concludes, "Please be careful when using the console outdoors".

気温が高い場所でNintendo SwitchやNintendo Switch 2 を使用すると、本体の温度が高くなることがあります。

故障の原因となる可能性がありますので、5～35℃の場所でご使用ください。



最近は35℃を超える日が続いています。屋外で使用する際はご注意ください。 — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) August 1, 2025

Now, that bracket is nothing new — Nintendo has issued the exact same advice for the Switch 1 in the past — but it's still something to pay attention to as the particularly sweaty summer keeps ticking on.

Have you discovered any Switch 2 problems in the summer sun? Let us know in the comments.