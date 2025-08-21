Update [ ]: Today's the day, folks! This is your friendly reminder that Team Cherry's "special announcement" regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong will be kicking off at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST / 4:30pm CEST.

We don't know exactly what news will be coming our way from it, but you can read all the details we have so far in our original post below.

Original Story: No, this is not a drill. Team Cherry has shared that a "Special Announcement" about Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming our way on 21st August (that's this Thursday)!

Very little is known about what the announcement will entail at the time of writing, though the YouTube stream is now live on the official Team Cherry account, so you can get in there and start the hype train early... if you want.

The announcement will be made at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST / 4:30pm CEST. You can find what this means for your region below:

North America: 7:30am PDT / 8:30am MDT / 9:30am CDT / 10:30am EDT

7:30am PDT / 8:30am MDT / 9:30am CDT / 10:30am EDT UK/Ire: 3:30pm BST

3:30pm BST Europe: 4:30pm CEST / 5:30pm EEST

4:30pm CEST / 5:30pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11:30pm JST / 10:30pm AWST / 12:30am (Fri) AEST

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier took to BlueSky to clarify that this means no, Silksong's release date will not be spilled at tonight's GamesCom Opening Night Live showcase, despite Geoff Keighley's teasing.

Here we go. Silksong will have a "special announcement" on Thursday at 10:30am ET. AND coming from me on Thursday, the story behind why Silksong took seven years to make... Stay tuned! www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XGe... — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T14:31:57.652Z

What will we learn? What does it all mean? We only have a couple of days to go until we find out...