Earlier this month, Level-5 announced that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time would be treated to a Photo Mode in an upcoming July update. Rather unsurprisingly — given that today is the 31st July and all — the dev has revealed that the update has been pushed back to next month, but this is no bad thing, because it looks like it's going to be a big one.

In a new post shared on the Fantasy Life website, Level-5 states that it is "currently working to deliver multiple new features in a single update," so ver. 1.5.0 will be much more than a photo op. The dev then goes on to outline some of the upcoming features, revealing that mounts will be getting an overhaul (hello, climbing and double jumps!), a new camera angle will be added, and you'll be able to switch up your party formation on the fly with a new Weird Pad option.

We imagine that there will be more than this added in the next update, but for now, here's a little more detail on the above features that will accompany Photo Mode in ver. 1.5.0.

Fantasy Life i ver. 1.5.0 (Coming August 2025)

Mount Performance Enhancements

Dash speed will be increased, and mounts will be able to perform double jumps and climb cliffs.

You'll be able to ride mounts at a higher speed, and double jump will also be unlocked.

In addition, a new feature will allow you to climb cliffs while remaining mounted.

New Camera Feature for Distant View at Base Camp

New craftable objects will also be added.

The camera's movement range within your base camp will be expanded, allowing you to see farther into the distance.

New craftable objects are also planned to be added.

Party Formation Management via the Weird Pad

A new option will also allow you to remove players during multiplayer.

By using the Weird Pad, you'll be able to change your party's formation at any time.

A new planned feature also lets you remove players during multiplayer sessions.