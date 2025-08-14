Japanese gaming giant Capcom will be holding a special panel on the main stage at this year's New York Comic-Con on 10th October 2025.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled the list of panels available at the event — which takes place from 9th to 12th October — and Capcom was among them.

We know very few details right now, except that the panel will be a 90-minute megaton "showcasing all of Capcom’s recent and upcoming releases." It all kicks off at 3:45 pm EST on Friday 10th October — we've listed times for the showcase below, but note that these NYCC panels aren't often broadcast unless you pay for Popverse membership.

North America: 12:45pm PDT / 1:45pm MDT / 2:45pm CDT / 3:45pm EDT

12:45pm PDT / 1:45pm MDT / 2:45pm CDT / 3:45pm EDT UK/Ire: 8:45pm BST

8:45pm BST Europe: 9:45pm CEST / 10:45pm EEST

9:45pm CEST / 10:45pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 4:45am (Sat) JST / 3:45am (Sat) AWST / 6:45am (Sat) AEDT

Now, this is far from the first time Capcom has been to Comic-Con — the company has attended multiple times over the years. But In terms of Switch and Switch 2 games, the only real new game appearance is likely to be Monster Hunter Stories 3. But we may get a look at some new Street Fighter 6 DLC too?

However, we'd recommend that you don't get your hopes up too much for any major announcements. But really, we'd love to see some Mega Man. C'mon, Capcom! You said it was one of your "most-important IPs!"

Are you attending NYCC? Will you be checking out the Capcom Panel? Let us know in the comments.