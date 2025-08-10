Update #2 []: Following the open network test in June, Bandai Namco has now announced pre-registration for Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is now live on select platforms.

This includes Android and iOS devices, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Steam. The Switch eShop page for this registration will be made available at a "later date".

If total worldwide pre-registration numbers reach 3,000,000, every player will receive the hero Son Goku (Mini) based on his appearance in the latest anime series Dragon Ball Daima.

Here's a look at this character, along with the other items up for grabs as part of this pre-registration campaign. You can also see Bandai Namco's latest live-action trailer for this title above.

Dragon Ball
Image: Bandai Namco

Update #1 []:

The Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra's network test is now live on Nintendo platforms. You can download it via the Switch eShop and it will run until 16th June 2025.

According to the official PR, six more characters join the fight in this test including Frieza (First Form), Super Uub, Dabura, Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla, Baby (Young Body) and Full Power Bojack.

"In addition to the 10 characters from the Regional β Test, including Super Saiyan Goku, Super Saiyan Vegeta, Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen), 6 new characters will also be available in the Network Test, including Frieza (First Form)!"

Original Story: [Thu 5th Jun, 2025 05:00 BST]:

Bandai Namco and developer Ganbarion have announced the free-to-play Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra (formerly known as Dragon Ball Project: Multi) will be coming to the Switch in the future.

Ahead of this, there'll be an "open network test" taking place across all platforms on 11th June until 12th June. The new console versions will join the previously announced PC and mobile releases.

This title brings "intense four-versus-four" multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) action where you'll team up with friends and allies to defeat opponents and dominate objectives.

You'll pick a hero with a unique ability and fulfil' strategic roles including damage, tank and technical. There's also the ability to customise your heroes with character skins, entrance animations and finisher animations.

When we find out more, we'll let you know.

