Update #2 [ ]: Following the open network test in June, Bandai Namco has now announced pre-registration for Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is now live on select platforms.

This includes Android and iOS devices, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Steam. The Switch eShop page for this registration will be made available at a "later date".

If total worldwide pre-registration numbers reach 3,000,000, every player will receive the hero Son Goku (Mini) based on his appearance in the latest anime series Dragon Ball Daima.

Here's a look at this character, along with the other items up for grabs as part of this pre-registration campaign. You can also see Bandai Namco's latest live-action trailer for this title above.