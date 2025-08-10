We heard earlier this year how One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 would be getting more DLC, and now we've got an official update.

Bandai Namco and the game's developer Omega Force have revealed Character Pass 3. It contains six playable characters and is available to purchase on 11th August 2025. The first part, arriving in Fall 2025, kicks off with Rob Lucci (CP0) and will be joined by two other characters.

In addition to this, the special survey pack (a result of the user surveys conducted earlier this year) will add Enel, King and Z in Early 2026. There'll also be a purchase bonus in the form of an additional skill for Shanks.

You can check out the official announcement trailer in the video above, and find out more about this game in our review: