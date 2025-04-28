Colour us a little bit surprised that a Dragon Ball game hasn't been announced for the Switch 2 yet. The legendary anime and manga series from the late Akira Toriyama has proven hugely popular on the current Switch, with both Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot both getting ports to the console.

Well, it seems like we will be getting Goku and friends on the Switch 2, namely in the form of the latest fighting game featuring the Saiyans — Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. A Switch 2 version has been rated by the Saudi General Authority of Media Regulation, as spotted by the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit.

Look, we're not saying it's definitely happening — but surely, with the Switch 2 being a more powerful system, and previous DBZ games running pretty darn well on Switch, Sparking! Zero is all-but-confirmed, right? Plus, this follows claims from earlier this year from eXtras1s — usually known for leaking Microsoft and Xbox news and info — that the game is coming to Switch 2.



"DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO"

متوفرة على نينتندو سويتش2، بمعارك ثلاثية الأبعاد، وقصص تتغير حسب اختياراتك.



حصلت اللعبة على تصنيف 12 فما فوق.

الهيئة العامة لـ pic.twitter.com/OytTUVFWcJ تجربة القتال في أحدث ألعاب"DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO"متوفرة على نينتندو سويتش2، بمعارك ثلاثية الأبعاد، وقصص تتغير حسب اختياراتك.حصلت اللعبة على تصنيف 12 فما فوق. #تصنيف_الألعاب الهيئة العامة لـ #تنظيم_الإعلام April 28, 2025

We know that Bandai Namco is supporting the new console thanks to Elden Ring, so there's a solid case. Perhaps the publisher is waiting for the right moment.

If you don't know about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, it's the fourth main entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi series (which has always been known as Sparking! in Japan, hence the name change here) and was developed by Spike Chunsoft. Either on your own or as a team of five, you can beat up other Dragon Ball characters as your favourites with extremely flashy and devastating combos.

Need some more convincing? Our sister site Push Square reviewed the game when it launched on PS5 in 2024, giving it a rather shiny 8/10.

Would you like to see Sparking! Zero on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.