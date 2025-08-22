Bandai Namco popped up at the Partner Direct last month to reveal Once Upon a Katamari. It's not due out until 24th October, but the studio is getting the ball rolling early by sharing a first look at the opening movie.

The two-minute video is full of all the classic sphere-pushing you would expect from a Katamari game. The key hook this time is era-hopping, and the movie brings that in full. Just look at that little guy work his way through the Wild West, dinosaurs, pirates and more, all while picking up objects of varying sizes.

All this is accompanied by one of the catchier theme songs we've heard in recent years, with chelmico's 'Katamari Time!' playing throughout.

We had a great time with We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie when it arrived on Switch back in 2023, so here's hoping that the next entry can hit similar highs.