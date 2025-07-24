NIS America has revealed that the next entry in the expansive turn-based RPG franchise, Trails Beyond the Horizon, will launch on Switch and Switch 2 on 15th January 2026.

This announcement follows the game's delay just last month from its Fall 2025 date, where the Switch 2 version — which is a Game Key-Card — was also revealed.

Taking place across the continent of Zemuria, Trails Beyond the Horizon is the third game in the Calvard Arc, and the 13th game in the wider Trails series. You'll control three different protagonists throughout the adventure — Daybreak's lead Van Arkride, the founder of Arkride Solutions and a Spriggan; Rean Schwarzer, Cold Steel's protagonist and the Ashen Chevalier; and Kevin Graham, a high-ranking member of the Septian Church who hasn't been seen since Trails to Azure.

The game features a robust blend of turn-based and real-time combat, which legendary Japanese developer Nihon Falcom has been steadily improving over the course of the series. The game will be playable at PAX West later this year, so if you're heading there, keep an eye out for the booth!

Let's get a better rundown of what to expect:

Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon? ● All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

● Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands,

Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

● Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

It's looking pretty fantastic, and will be an excellent way to ring in 2026 for RPG fans.

If you're looking for more juicy details on Beyond the Horizon or the series as a whole, we spent an entire hour chatting to Falcom president and series producer Toshihiro Kondo about the new game and 20 years of the Trails series.

Are you looking forward to Trails Beyond the Horizon? Let us know in the comments!