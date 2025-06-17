The next entry in the Trails series, The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon, has been pushed back from its Fall 2025 release window to January 2026, NIS America has confirmed. Booo!

However, there's a silver lining — it's also getting a Switch 2 Version. The catch is that Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card release. Sigh.

Confirmed for a Western release back in March 2025, Trails Beyond the Horizon is the 13th entry in the long-running series that started back with Trails in the Sky in 2004 — which, coincidentally, is getting a remake in September, published by GungHo.

NIS America also revealed its store-exclusive Limited Edition for the game; it'll cost $99.99 on Switch, and $109.99 on Switch 2.

The Game-Key Card part is disappointing, but we're looking forward to seeing how the game looks and runs on the newer console, at the very least. It doesn't look like this is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, so we don't know if there's an upgrade path, but hopefully there will be a way for fans to have that physical and have the Switch 2 version.

Plus, the delay gives fans (like this writer) a chance to catch up on the series, especially with Trails in the Sky and the upcoming Ys vs. Trails spin-off coming out this year.

Are you looking forward to Trails Beyond the Horizon? Let us know in the comments.