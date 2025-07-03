A new Switch 2 dock accessory may soon become a reality if the upcoming Kickstarter campaign proves to be a success. From Retro Fighters, the BattleDock essentially turns your Switch 2 into a functional GameCube (well, sort of) with the inclusion of four ports for wired GameCube controllers.
To be clear, this isn't a replacement for your official dock, but rather an extension. So, according to the details on the Kickstarter page, your official dock simply slides into the BattleDock (dock-ception!) and is then connected via USB-C.
The priority here is low-latency compatibility with GameCube controllers for competitive play, with the pads fully supported with titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Included with the BattleDock are four magnetic covers to give it some personality. As standard, you get Spice Orange, Indigo, Jet Black, and Platinum Silver (though the Spice Orange variant is way more yellow than it is orange, in our opinion), but a stretch goal at $100K will also include Smoke Black, White, and Comet Red.
The campaign will be fully funded at $10K, and each BattleDock costs $36 for backers (MSRP is set at $39.99). You can sign up now to be notified of its launch if you're interested in giving it your support.
Let us know with a comment what you think of the BattleDock so far. Do you think you'll give it a shot?
[source kickstarter.com]
And as it's not a Nintendo Official, they will brick your Switch 2 if you use it (maybe)
But it does look great, hopefully the above statement doesnt happen but you never know
I read that the USB-C protocol used by the Switch 2 to communicate with the dock is proprietary, so these alternative docks are not gonna be available anytime soon.
Holy cow that’s ugly
nice gaming room trinket.
Always wary of attaching anything to a dock built and specked to do a particular job. Those fans are not for show.
@Athropos it is not really a dock if i read it correctly. It more like gc-controller adapter which fits on a dock.
This is something I expected to see already in the Switch 1 generation – advanced docks with extra functionalities.
I now hope to see a dock that integrates in its body a capture card so it can be a quick-and-easy feature that is baked in for use.
That is just GC adapter with extra steps.
Yeah, and there goes your Switch 2 if one or more of the players show a little too much enthousiasm or rage during a Melee fight and pull on the controllers too hard, resulting in the fall of the dock and console.
@Athropos @Bunkerneath It's not actually a dock, just a GC controller adaptor
