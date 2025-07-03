A new Switch 2 dock accessory may soon become a reality if the upcoming Kickstarter campaign proves to be a success. From Retro Fighters, the BattleDock essentially turns your Switch 2 into a functional GameCube (well, sort of) with the inclusion of four ports for wired GameCube controllers.

To be clear, this isn't a replacement for your official dock, but rather an extension. So, according to the details on the Kickstarter page, your official dock simply slides into the BattleDock (dock-ception!) and is then connected via USB-C.

The priority here is low-latency compatibility with GameCube controllers for competitive play, with the pads fully supported with titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Included with the BattleDock are four magnetic covers to give it some personality. As standard, you get Spice Orange, Indigo, Jet Black, and Platinum Silver (though the Spice Orange variant is way more yellow than it is orange, in our opinion), but a stretch goal at $100K will also include Smoke Black, White, and Comet Red.

The campaign will be fully funded at $10K, and each BattleDock costs $36 for backers (MSRP is set at $39.99). You can sign up now to be notified of its launch if you're interested in giving it your support.

Let us know with a comment what you think of the BattleDock so far. Do you think you'll give it a shot?