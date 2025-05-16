Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Update [ ]: Spike Chunsoft has now shared an English version of the trailer, shared earlier today by DMM Games.

And things are lining up with that Google search we did earlier — the game will be called Shuten Order in the West.

You can watch the japanese trailer below, but they're identical.

Original Story: Too Kyo Games and co-director of The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, Kazutaka Kodaka, could probably take a bit of a break and bask in the critical reception of the recent strategy RPG. But that's completely the opposite of what's actually happening.

Yep, the studio — along with publisher DMM Games — has announced a brand new game: Shuten Kyodan (thanks, Gematsu!). It's confirmed for Switch and PC, and all we have to go on is a teaser, a website, a social media account on X, and the line "168 days left until the end of the world."

However, with a little bit of Google magic, it seems like Spike Chunsoft accidentally shared a page for the game around 10 hours ago (at the time of writing). The link currently leads to a 404, but the game's title is very similar — Shuten Order — with a worldwide launch on 5th September 2025. These could be unrelated, but we thought it was worth highlighting.

We'll obviously keep an eye out for more concrete information in the coming weeks, but what makes this reveal particularly surprising is the narrative surrounding developer Too Kyo Games recently.

Kodaka-san, most famous for creating the Danganronpa series, has been very vocal about money troubles at the studio since prior to The Hundred Line's release, a sentiment he shared with us in an interview earlier this year and as recently as the beginning of May.

Not only that, Akatsuki announced yesterday that it's ending service for its free-to-play RPG Tribe Nine on 27th November 2025. The game's concept was created by Kodaka-san, while Too Kyo was involved in character designs and music, and was only just released on 20th February.

So, we're not sure what's going on here — we're delighted to see Kodaka-san is working on another game, but some of us at NL have barely scratched the surface of The Hundred Line. Let us breathe!

Let us know what you think of the announcement in the comments.