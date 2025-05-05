During the development of The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy for the Switch and Windows, it was revealed that studio Too Kyo Games had fallen into debt after taking out a loan. Subsequently, in our pre-release interview with Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi, the former confirmed that "If the game does not sell well, we may be done".

Now, it appears that even after release, the team is still in a bit of a pickle, with Kodaka stating that Too Kyo Games is still "on the brink of going under". This came after a fan had asked how long it might take for The Hundred Line to make its way to other gaming platforms.

If I can pay off my debt early and secure enough operating funds for the company, I’d love to get started right away. But right now, we’re still on the brink of going under. — 小高和剛 (@kazkodaka.bsky.social) 2025-05-03T01:26:16.917Z

It's such a shame and we're incredibly hopeful that Too Kyo Games can turn things around in the foreseeable future. Those who have played The Hundred Line know just how insanely ambitious the game is, but if you've yet to check it out, then be sure to read our full thoughts in our review.

We called the game "an excellent tactical RPG that fully showcases the strengths of the creatives behind it" while praising the "well-written and compelling story, strong and strategic gameplay, attractive art style, and passionate VA work". Ultimately, we awarded it a coveted score of 9/10.