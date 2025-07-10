Splatoon 3 has been given a second wind on the Switch 2 thanks to a new update enhancing the game's resolution and frame rates.

As part of this, Nintendo is also bringing back its Summer Nights event starting this week and through the entire weekend. This time you're fighting for your preferred mode of transport - Team Land, Team Sea or Team Air.

As part of this update, Nintendo has revealed it will also be offering some exclusive Switch Online icons. If you participate in the 2025 event, you'll receive four themed icons. They'll be distributed to players with an active online subscription once the event is wrapped up.

Here's a look, courtesy of NSO Icon Alerts on social media. Nintendo has also today made a new wave of Mario Kart World icons available.

#NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/C1ENgJWM9U Play Splatoon 3 during this weekend's Summer Nights event to earn exclusive #NintendoSwitchOnline icons! Players with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership will receive their icons between July 15th and July 31st. #NintendoSwitch July 10, 2025

As we previously mentioned, there'll also be some themed gear for this Summer Nights event. This includes a Hivemind Antenna, Eye of Justice, Jetflame Crest and Fierce Fishskull. You can see these items in our existing story and find out more about the latest Switch 2 updates for Splatoon 3 as well.