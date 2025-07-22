Nintendo has already swapped out its Mario voice actor in recent years, and last month, alongside the release of Mario Kart World, Princess Peach's voice actor Samantha Kelly revealed she was no longer voicing her character after 18 years.

Now, in an update, it's been confirmed that the new voice of Princess Peach (and Baby Peach) is Courtney Lin. According to her official website, she has previously voiced characters in series like Monster High, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Pokémon (Pokémon Masters EX), and made this latest announcement herself in a post on social media.

I can finally say… I’m the voice of Princess Peach and Baby Peach in Mario Kart World! Eternally grateful for @Nintendo , for trusting me to help carry the legacy of this icon. These characters are so much bigger than ourselves. I am so honored and honestly can still hardly believe it. I have so much respect for all of the Peaches that came before me, especially the one I grew up with …I will do my best with every opportunity I am given, and I hope you all have been enjoying the game . Wahooo!! Sweet

Lin's name was previously spotted last month in the credits of Mario Kart World. This again follows Samatha Kelly's update, which revealed she found out her time as Peach was "over" as the Switch 2 (and the latest Mario Kart game) was releasing. This voice actor replacement also follows some updates to the voice actor roles for Donkey Kong and Pauline.