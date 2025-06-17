In case you somehow missed it, Mario got a new voice actor alongside the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023 and he's a huge fan of Mario.

Kevin Afghani has now returned to the role once again in the new Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World, and he's taken to social media to mention how it's been a "truly unbelievable experience" as the Mario Kart series was an "absolute pillar" of his childhood:

"Hearing myself in Mario Kart is truly an unbelievable experience. Mario Kart was an absolute pillar of my childhood. I cannot believe how lucky of a person I am to be able to be a part of games that mean so much to me."

He also hopes fans are having an "incredible time" with the new entry in the long-running kart racing series.

Afghani shared a similar comment when Super Mario Party Jamboree was released on the Switch last October, but has kept a relatively low profile since taking on the role. Kevin voices multiple other characters in the Mario universe including Luigi, Wario and Waluigi.

In some other Mario Kart news, the voice of Princess Peach has been replaced after an 18 year run.