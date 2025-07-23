Well, it's clear the restrictions on the voice actor reveals for Mario Kart World have officially lifted at this point, and more of the talent is now revealing who they played in the Switch 2 launch title.

Following the update on Peach yesterday (and also who voiced the NPC Toads in the game), we've now got the confirmation of the main Toad's voice actor. This character is played by Laila Berzins and was formerly voiced by Samantha Kelly.

Berzin's officially confirmed this in an announcement on social media:

I am overjoyed to be able to finally announce that I voice Toad in MarioKartWorld. Being a part of such an iconic franchise, let alone one of my favorite characters is a dream come true. I am so inspired by the magnificient Toads before me; Jen Taylor and Samantha Kelley. The gaming community owes them a huge debt of gratitude for the years they've spent bringing these characters to life. I hope to do this little mushroom proud! He’s a fun guy! Get it? Fungi? Anyway…Immensely grateful to Nintendo America and cupofteastudios. “Here we go!

Additionally, Laura Stahl has confirmed she's playing Toadette in Mario Kart World. Here's what she had to say about this:

"peeking out of a social media hiatus to share that I am the voice of Toadette in mariokartworld! grateful to Cupofteaprod and NintendoAmerica for the opportunity! im still in disbelief, and so, so grateful"



You can see the names of all these voice actors in the Mario Kart World credits, although their specific character roles are not listed.