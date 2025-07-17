Woah, woah, woah! Steady on, chaps. It seems as though The Edge of Allegoria, a turn-based RPG that harkens back to the graphical style and gameplay of Game Boy gems of yore, might not be the kid-friendly Pokémon tribute it seems at first glance.

Arriving on 7th August on Switch 1, Button Factory Games' ode to the old-school RPGs on Nintendo's classic handheld strikes an adults-only tone in an effort to stand out and, judging by the trailer, it certainly looks like you might need to cover any nearby children's eyes and/or ears, unless you want them to hear mild drug references, swear words, and mentions of various horse parts. Oh my goodness!

There have already been some reviews of the Steam version of this one, where it's been available since December last year, and honestly it sounds like foul-mouthed Pokémon with some reasonably decent battling to us. A win-win scenario.

Whether or not the crude humour is gonna work may be more a matter of personal taste/a sticking point, though, so make sure to scope out the trailer at the top of this very article. It's sat on a "Very Positive" user rating (from 139 reviews) over on Valve's platform, so it may well be worth making a little note of, especially if sweary characters and sexy pixel butts are your cup of tea.

We'll leave you with some press release deets and a few screens!

"Harvest the body parts of your adversaries for financial gain and personal satisfaction, level up to strike down even greater foes, and arm yourself with more weapons and equipment than any sane person could be reasonably expected to carry on their person at any given time. There are more than 144 unique enemies to face on your adventures through Allegoria, from ferocious Canadian geese and majestic tortoises to your bog-standard fantasy staples like dragons, unicorns, and the ever-ubiquitous slimes! There are plenty of beasts and beyond to encounter, each with unique item drops that can be sold in shops for the gold you'll need to purchase weapons and equipment to aid you on your journey.

The Edge of Allegoria launches on Nintendo Switch on 7th August and is priced at $24.99 over on the US eShop.

Looking forward to The Edge of Allegoria? Played it already on PC? Make sure to let us know!