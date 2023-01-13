Update [Fri 13th Jan, 2023 10:00 GMT] Well, that didn't last long! It appears the offending video has now been taken down, however you can still view the content via an alternative source below.
Well folks, you really can't make this up.
On the official Pokémon TikTok account, which currently boasts around 3.7 million followers, a video has been posted that is absolutely riddled with swear words — or more accurately, the same mother-lovin' swear word repeated at great speed, many times between the standard lyrics of 'If You're Happy And You Know It, Clap Your Hands'.
Featuring Pikachu doing a little dance around a stationary Lucario, it has to be seen to be believed. Check out the video below, but obviously be aware that the audio on this is absolutely NOT suitable for work or children, so be cautious!
Update: The video has now been removed by The Pokémon Company. However, as expected, it has been preserved by savvy internet users and can be viewed via the below Twitter embed from @josh_withey.
So what the heck happened here? Well, it's probably safe to assume that a native Japanese speaker potentially uploaded the video without knowing exactly what the audio was saying. What's worse, however, is it seems the video has clearly been made specifically for the original audio clip by Andy Arthur Smith. Surely someone knew what it was saying..?!
Regardless, it's already attracted a lot of comments from users pointing out the error!
What do you make of Pokémon's little blunder here? Let us know with a comment down below!
[source tiktok.com]
I’m not even sure it’s a miss, this may be a stretch, buuut it is in another language, and they could have edited it without know, maybe unlikely, but possible. However, that gave me a good laugh, like, I did not see that coming in the slightest, like I knew it was going to be mature, but I didn’t think it was going to be the song lmao, like call me Immature, but this is the funniest thing I have seen today, I shall go to bed happily, thank you lmao.
PAH! HA HA HA HA HA! That is hilarious, how many mother hubbards did that guy just say??
Edit 1 (2 mins after original post): Oh just taken down, hope someone has videoed it for later posterity (and hilarity)
Edit 2: YEY!!! Someone got it, wonder how long it will last until that is taken down
Holy mother Psyducking damn.
I don't know what I expected but it wasn't that.
Well, I got to witness this whilst it was still live, lol.
@RupeeClock And now it’s gone! A short lived but beautiful creation…
@RupeeClock May it Rest In Peace, it was beautiful, and something we won’t see for another 100 gaming lifetimes.
I'm guessing there'll be dance mixes of this in circulation within a day.
Let's see what the Avocado has to say. The Avocado: it's the pits...
The Muppets 🐸
Next Fonzie's 'jokes'?
I regrettably never got the chance to watch it before it got smited by the hand of Arceus but I'm going to assume the 'original sound' was an expletive-ridden song sung in English that the Japanese speaking Tiktok manager just didn't know what it meant? That's the only explanation I've got for something like this XD
@Maxz I'm pretty sure we'll see like 20 videos on YT with that. Nothing companies do is lost on the internet. Furreting yeah.
@Fizza It was If You’re Happy and You Know It but at x2 speed and with some… creative amendments. It was perfectly synced with the video, so clearly someone had put some time into making it. Quite how it ended up being uploaded though is another matter…
Priceless 🤣🤣🤣
Thanks for the insane laugh. I still have tears in my eyes. I can't wait to share this 💯
Hahahaha that was funny!
@Fizza I found it on Reddit if you wanna see it!
@Snatcher Oh yes please!
@Fizza @Snatcher We have it in the article now via a Twitter embed to save you any hassle.
Probably a similar situation where someone gets a tattoo with Japanese or Chinese characters because it looks cool or Exotique, only to find out later it says something equivalent to “bel**nd” or “*anks**ft”.
