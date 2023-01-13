Update [Fri 13th Jan, 2023 10:00 GMT] Well, that didn't last long! It appears the offending video has now been taken down, however you can still view the content via an alternative source below.

Well folks, you really can't make this up.

On the official Pokémon TikTok account, which currently boasts around 3.7 million followers, a video has been posted that is absolutely riddled with swear words — or more accurately, the same mother-lovin' swear word repeated at great speed, many times between the standard lyrics of 'If You're Happy And You Know It, Clap Your Hands'.

Featuring Pikachu doing a little dance around a stationary Lucario, it has to be seen to be believed. Check out the video below, but obviously be aware that the audio on this is absolutely NOT suitable for work or children, so be cautious!

Update: The video has now been removed by The Pokémon Company. However, as expected, it has been preserved by savvy internet users and can be viewed via the below Twitter embed from @josh_withey.

Interesting choice of audio on the official Pokémon TikTok page... pic.twitter.com/NYowKts3cj January 13, 2023

So what the heck happened here? Well, it's probably safe to assume that a native Japanese speaker potentially uploaded the video without knowing exactly what the audio was saying. What's worse, however, is it seems the video has clearly been made specifically for the original audio clip by Andy Arthur Smith. Surely someone knew what it was saying..?!

Regardless, it's already attracted a lot of comments from users pointing out the error!

What do you make of Pokémon's little blunder here? Let us know with a comment down below!