The latest Pokémon Presents broadcast earlier this week gave trainers all-new details about the upcoming Switch and Switch 2 release Pokémon Legends Z-A.

This included the news about a new Switch 2 bundle and details about pre-order bonuses. Now, retailers in the US have shared some bonuses you can get if you decide to pre-order the physical copy ahead of the full release this October.

If you place a pre-order at Walmart, you can get an exclusive mystery pin pre-order bonus. As mentioned in the fine print, this offer begins this week and is available "while supplies last" and is limited to "one gift per purchase". The Switch 2 version here will set you back $69.00 and the Switch version is available for $59.88.

Apart from this offer, Best Buy is offering a "free gamer mat" with Pokémon Legends: Z–A pre-orders. According to the description, this mat can be used for playing the Pokémon Trading Card game or as a mouse pad.

This item will also be available in "limited quantities" and is available while supplies last. And if you've already pre-ordered, you'll also receive the gamer mat. The Switch 2 version here is $69.99 and the Switch version is priced at $59.99.

As already revealed by The Pokémon Company, trainers across the globe can also get an "early-purchase bonus" in the form of a Ralts holding a Gardevoirite stone as a gift. Additionally, the digital version early-purchase bonus includes "a gift of 100 Poké Balls" (both of these gifts are available to claim until February 28th, 2026).

Pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bundle have also gone live and will arrive on the same date as the new game on 16th October 2025.