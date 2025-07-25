It's been an exciting week on the Pokémon front with multiple new announcements shared in the recent broadcast. Following this, more details about the Pokémon Legends: Z-A physical and digital pre-order goodies in select regions have been surfacing online.

Now, we've got an update about one of the special items trainers located in Japan and Australia can get their hands on as a pre-order bonus. As highlighted by Serebii.net, it's a trench coat customisation and will be available "at certain locations" – including Amazon in Japan and from EB Games in Australia.





The same source also notes how this bonus will be distributed as a "serial code to redeem" but has no further details about additional distributions elsewhere. So, if you do decide to pre-order, you'll be able to look the part with this stylish and exclusive fit as you make your way around Lumiose City.

This again follows The Pokémon Company and Nintendo announcing a new Switch 2 hardware bundle this week as well as multiple pre-order deals. This includes some other digital distribution pre-order offers, and these particular ones are available worldwide.

