Nintendo's summer sale is currently underway, and apart from digital sales, it's also offering discounts on multiple physical games.

These deals are available at participating retailers in the US from now until July 19, 2025 and you can save "up to $20" on select first-party games while supplies last. This includes titles from series like Mario, Kirby and Pikmin, and the participating retailers include Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

"More summer deals incoming! Save on select Nintendo Switch games at participating retailers, now through 7/19."

The titles on offer include the following:

If you also happen to have acquired a Switch 2 recently, Nintendo has now updated many of its existing Switch games on the new system – enhancing the resolution and frame rates of many games, so they're well worth revisiting.