Switch 2 is an evolution of the original device in all sorts of ways, but there's also a fair bit of overlap with current and existing systems in place.

With this in consideration, Nintendo has today issued a reminder about how the current Switch Online game voucher service isn't eligible with Switch 2 exclusives. In other words, you can't redeem games like Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza which have now been confirmed as games exclusively available for Switch 2.

Here's this brief reminder via Nintendo's Japanese customer support account on social media:

"Please note that Nintendo Switch 2 software cannot be exchanged for the "2-for-1 Nintendo Catalog Ticket."

Nintendo hasn't announced a new or replacement program (at least yet), but the good news is you can keep redeeming two regular Switch games with this deal. And thanks to Switch 2's compatibility with the original system, you'll be able to immediately pick up and play existing titles (well, most of them anyway). GameShare might also help if you only have access to one copy of a game on Switch 2.

In recent times, the Switch Game Voucher program has added games like Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and Xenoblade Chronicles X. It's worth noting how Nintendo will also be providing both free and paid Switch 2 upgrades for select Switch titles going forward.

