In February, Nintendo revealed Game Vouchers would not extend to the Switch 2 game exclusives in an official notice on its website. Now, in an update, Nintendo has gone to the extent of reuploading its YouTube game voucher trailer with fine print specifying the same thing.

"Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers cannot be redeemed for games exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promtional offer unless otherwise specified."

This reupload had some fans confused - so case closed! While Nintendo limiting game vouchers to Switch is not exactly the best news, as we've already noted - thanks to backwards compatibility, users should still be able to play all of the games currently available in this promotion on the Switch 2.

In related news, Nintendo also begins its wind down of Gold Points this week. Find out more in our existing Nintendo Life story.