Nintendo has scheduled 90 minutes of maintenance to its network services on Thursday 31st July.

As noted by Gamereactor, Nintendo's Japanese website has flagged eShop maintenance later this week — between 7 - 8:30am UK time — during which Switch 2 and Switch network services may be affected.

Here's exactly what it says on the webpage:

Future maintenance schedule

[Affected Products/Services]

Switch 2

Switch

Network Services

Acquisition of stage information, etc. During the maintenance window, network services may be unavailable.

Date and time From (approx.) Thursday, 31 July 2025 7:00 to Thursday, 31 July 2025 8:30.

This is fairly standard practice for the platform holder, although rumours of a Nintendo Direct before the end of July suggest there may be a link between this particular maintenance window and a yet-to-be-announced Direct broadcast.

The most recent maintenance occurred just this morning, coinciding with system updates for Switch 1 and 2 and the addition of Mario Paint to NSO - along with more blessed stability for the platforms. As we found out during the 3DS era, you can never have enough stability, right?

As ever, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for announcements today and tomorrow. By most accounts, there's plenty of fodder out there for a Direct, whether it's a Partner Direct featuring the apparent Microsoft Switch 2 ports that we've yet to get official word on, something involving the upcoming 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., or something more specialised and game-specific - a Drag x Drive Direct anyone?...

Anyone?? Look, we really liked what we played of it!