Nintendo Music has mostly been drip-feeding Switch Online subscribers one game album per week, but this week it's going all out with 26 game albums from the NES and Famicom era.

This includes songs from classics like Donkey Kong and Duck Hunt, and even games like Devil World have been featured in this latest update. Here's the full rundown of soundtracks added in this week's update:

Donkey Kong (NES) Donkey Kong Jr. (NES) Mah-Jong (Famicom) Gomoku Narabe Renju (Famicom) Mario Bros. (NES) Baseball (NES) Donkey Kong Jr. Math (NES) Tennis (NES) Pinball (NES) Wild Gunman (NES) Duck Hunt (NES) Golf (NES) Hogan's Alley (NES) Donkey Kong 3 (NES) Devil World (Famicom) F1 Race (Famicom) Urban Champion (NES) Clu Clu Land (NES) Excitebike (NES) Balloon Fight (NES) Ice Climber (NES) Soccer (NES) Wrecking Crew (NES) Stack-Up (NES) Gyromite (NES) Mach Rider (NES)

To access these titles on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. You can find out what else is in this music library in our full guide here on Nintendo Life: