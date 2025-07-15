The weekly updates for the mobile app Nintendo Music continue this week with the arrival of Mario Kart 64's soundtrack.

Even if you haven't played this game before, you've likely heard some of its music elsewhere over the years. This latest album, which originally debuted alongside the N64 release in 1996/97, features tracks such as Luigi's Raceway, Rainbow Road and much more.

All up, this album includes 32 tracks with a runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Here's the full soundtrack:

Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64 Title Screen Selection Screens Luigi Raceway Moo Moo Farm Koopa Troopa Beach Kalimari Desert Toad's Turnpike Frappe Snowland Choco Mountain Mario Raceway Wario Stadium Sherbert Land Royal Raceway Bowser's Castle D.K.'s Jungle Parkway Yoshi Valley Banshee Boardwalk Rainbow Road Battle Arenas Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race) Starting Grid (Time Trials / Battle) Super Star Final Lap! Finish (1st Place) Finish (2nd - 4th Place) Finish (5th - 8th Place) Results (1st - 4th Place) Results (5th - 8th Place) Results (Time Trials) Awards Ceremony (1st - 3rd Place) Awards Ceremony (4th - 8th Place) Staff Credits

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and access to a mobile device. This Mario Kart soundtrack joins other Mario Kart albums on the same service including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart 7, Mario Kart 8 and Super Mario Kart.

And if you want revisit the Mario Kart 64 game, it's also available via Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier subscription.