Mario Kart 64
Image: Nintendo

The weekly updates for the mobile app Nintendo Music continue this week with the arrival of Mario Kart 64's soundtrack.

Even if you haven't played this game before, you've likely heard some of its music elsewhere over the years. This latest album, which originally debuted alongside the N64 release in 1996/97, features tracks such as Luigi's Raceway, Rainbow Road and much more.

All up, this album includes 32 tracks with a runtime of 1 hour and 10 minutes. Here's the full soundtrack:

Mario Kart 64

  1. Mario Kart 64 Title Screen
  2. Selection Screens
  3. Luigi Raceway
  4. Moo Moo Farm
  5. Koopa Troopa Beach
  6. Kalimari Desert
  7. Toad's Turnpike
  8. Frappe Snowland
  9. Choco Mountain
  10. Mario Raceway
  11. Wario Stadium
  12. Sherbert Land
  13. Royal Raceway
  14. Bowser's Castle
  15. D.K.'s Jungle Parkway
  16. Yoshi Valley
  17. Banshee Boardwalk
  18. Rainbow Road
  19. Battle Arenas
  20. Starting Grid (Grand Prix / VS Race)
  21. Starting Grid (Time Trials / Battle)
  22. Super Star
  23. Final Lap!
  24. Finish (1st Place)
  25. Finish (2nd - 4th Place)
  26. Finish (5th - 8th Place)
  27. Results (1st - 4th Place)
  28. Results (5th - 8th Place)
  29. Results (Time Trials)
  30. Awards Ceremony (1st - 3rd Place)
  31. Awards Ceremony (4th - 8th Place)
  32. Staff Credits

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and access to a mobile device. This Mario Kart soundtrack joins other Mario Kart albums on the same service including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart 7, Mario Kart 8 and Super Mario Kart.

And if you want revisit the Mario Kart 64 game, it's also available via Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier subscription.

Will you be checking out this latest album on the Nintendo Music service? Tell us below.