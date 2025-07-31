With August just around the corner, it means there's a whole batch of new games are on the way to the Switch and Switch 2.

Nintendo has once again put together its own round of highlights - spotlighting some of the experiences players can look forward to next month. This includes the return of titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the new online multiplayer experience Drag x Drive.

So, here's the full rundown:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – August 5th

Destroy demons with the power of forged bonds in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2! Take on the role of Tanjiro Kamado and relive famous story arcs from the anime, taking on new challenges both solo and online. Players of other games in the series can also enjoy bonuses for linking their save data.

GRADIUS ORIGINS – August 7th

The pioneer of the side-scrolling shoot ‘em-up genre makes a triumphant return, complete with a new entry! The GRADIUS ORIGINS collection features 18 versions across all seven arcade titles in the series, along with new features like save states, rewind and Training Mode. It also includes a brand new title in the series: SALAMANDER III.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – August 14th

Dominate the league in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 on Nintendo Switch 2. Years of NFL game data powers next-level coaching, QB authenticity, and explosive gameplay. Every game is a new challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend.

Drag x Drive – August 14th

The next generation of 3-on-3 sports is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Drag x Drive! Hold each Joy-Con 2 controller like a mouse for tight control of both your wheels as you speed around the court. Raise your hand and flick your wrist to shoot...and score! Team up with – or take on – friends and players from around the world online in fast-paced 3-on-3 matches.

STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – August 27th

Breathe new life into in Zephyr Town's once-famous bazaar and start a new life in STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar. Set up your stall to sell produce and goods from the crops and animals you raise on your farm, and meet charming townsfolk to befriend and romance as you help the close-knit community thrive.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – August 28th

Kirby’s adventure continues in Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World for Nintendo Switch 2. After the world is struck by a powerful meteor, Kirby must use his amazing abilities – including all-new Mouthful Modes – to clear a trail through uncharted territory in this exciting adventure!

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance – August 29th

The iconic ninja returns in SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, an all-new 2D action platformer with a hand-drawn look. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts, wielding your vast arsenal and unleashing unique combat moves as you overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

If you're still seeking more games, Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a Partner Showcase featuring around 25 minutes of announcements.