DK is back in his latest outing Donkey Kong Bananza, and apart from new merch, promotions in mobile games like Super Mario Run, he's also getting his very own Tetris 99 event.
Yes, Nintendo's Switch Online-focused battle-royale Tetris game will be hosting a special event between 1st - 4th August 2025. In this limited-time Maximus Cup, you'll be able to unlock a theme including special art, music and Tetrimino designs.
If you haven't played Donkey Kong Bananza yet, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample:
"Donkey Kong Bananza is an almighty re-introduction to the world of 3D platforming for DK, and arguably the Switch 2's first absolute must-play. The punching and crashing is a passing novelty that, once you get your fill, quickly becomes just another way of exploring the wonderfully varied and beautifully presented layers."