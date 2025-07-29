DK is back in his latest outing Donkey Kong Bananza, and apart from new merch, promotions in mobile games like Super Mario Run, he's also getting his very own Tetris 99 event.

Yes, Nintendo's Switch Online-focused battle-royale Tetris game will be hosting a special event between 1st - 4th August 2025. In this limited-time Maximus Cup, you'll be able to unlock a theme including special art, music and Tetrimino designs.

@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/tkdav7XSMU The #Tetris99 48th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Aug 1 at 12am PT to Aug 4 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #DonkeyKongBananza July 29, 2025

