To mark the 47th Maximus Cup in the Switch Online battle royale Tetris 99, Nintendo will be revisiting multiple themes from tomorrow onwards. This also happens to be the first cup event for the Switch game since the arrival of the Switch 2.

Round one will kick off with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will be followed by Splatoon 3 (and the Expansion Pass paid DLC), Pikmin 4, and last but not least The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

This time round you'll only need 20 points to earn each theme. This will once again kick off on 27th June 2025 and will run until the end of the month.





Starting June 27 at 12am PT, you'll have another opportunity to earn past in-game themes with the #Tetris99 47th MAXIMUS CUP! This time, you only need 20 points to earn each. @Tetris_Official

And in case you're wondering, Tetris 99 (and its online mode) can be played on the Switch 2. According to the official store page listing, it's 1.9GB download (which is the same as the file size listed for the Switch version).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Splatoon 3 have also recently received updates for the Switch 2.