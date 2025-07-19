Although we've been racing around in Mario Kart World for the past month, there's actually been some activity in the Nintendo mobile title Mario Kart Tour.

The game's Pipe Tour is currently back for its second run, and now in another update, Nintendo has announced it will be celebrating the arrival of the Switch 2 game with four new karts as well as some familiar themed outfits for Mario and Luigi.

This Mario Kart World "special campaign" is taking place exclusively in Mario Kart Tour, and is also part of the Sunshine Tour which will run from 23rd July 2025 until 6th August 2025.

This follows a rumour in May that Mario Kart Tour would be receiving new content to celebrate Mario Kart World's release.

In some related news, Nintendo has also announced a new event for Super Mario Run, where you can unlock themed statues to celebrate the release of Donkey Kong Bananza. This event runs from now until 28th August 2025.