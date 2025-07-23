Nitrome's Mouse Work made a bit of a splash when it was revealed back around the Switch 2's launch, looking very much, as it does, a sort of Snipperclips for Switch 2 that utilises the console's neat mouse mode function.

Now, Nitrome has released a second trailer for their mouse-mode-centric effort, alongside a bunch of new info about the ins and outs of what you'll be doing as you play- when you do actually get to play, that is.

The new trailer takes us through three job types, and shows off the game's Job Centre. The jobs detailed are Hairdresser, Archer and Tour Guide, so this is definitely already a much more interesting job centre than the ones this writer remembers being harrowed by during the late 1990s.

We'll let Nitrome's press release fill you in on a little more of the finer points:

In Hairdresser, you’ll work against the clock to give your hirsute customers the trim of their dreams. Click with your scissors to cut away at their hair, or use the razor to give them a close shave - and we couldn’t not add tweezers, right?



Next up is Archer, where your aim will be put to the test. Hit all the targets as they fly past (quack), and don’t miss any, or else you’ll lose a life! Be sure not to hit your coworkers, too... Tour Guide takes a fresh spin on a Nitrome classic - Hot Air! Propel your tourist through the stage to reach the goal, but be sure to visit landmarks along the way to take in the view and earn your tip. We’ve worked hard to ensure Tour Guide stays true to its roots (it was even programmed by one of the Hot Air series’ developers!)



You can check out the trailer above for yourself, it's certainly looking like a whole bunch of fun, and this new glimpse also makes sure to highlight some important changes to the game's multiplayer.

"In Cargo Hauler, some crates will simply be too heavy to lift by a single mouse, or in IT Support, some popups will trap a player inside them - you’ll need a colleague to come over and close that popup before you can escape!"

Now, and on a slightly frustrating note, Nitrome, whilst fully ready to release by the looks and sounds of it, will have to wait to announce a release date for all this mouse-drive mayhem, as they have yet to receive a Switch 2 dev kit from the Big N.

As we reported on a while back, it seems that this is par for the course at this stage of a new console launch, with indies that require extra grunt perhaps getting kits first. It still feels a bit odd that Nintendo aren't keen to make sure these sorts of titles, which big-up the new features of a new console, are first in line for kits, mind.



As Nitrome puts it:

Mouse Work’s release is dependant on Nitrome acquiring dev kits for Switch 2 which we do not yet have. That being said, we are working away to get Mouse Work as ready as possible so that when we do have one, we can release as soon as we can!



We'll leave you with some fresh screenshots!

Looking forward to getting some new job experience when Mouse Work manages to release? Like the look of what you've seen of the game thus far? Make sure to let us know in the comments!