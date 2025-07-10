One of the many games arriving on the Switch 2 this month is Koei Tecmo's Monster Hunter-like game Wild Hearts S.

Now, ahead of the official release on 25th July 2025, the Japanese team has rolled out a demo in select locations on Nintendo's new hybrid system. You can download it in places like Australia and Japan, and it's expected to be made available in other regions soon.

It will require around 24 GB of free space on your system, with the full game expected to be around 34 GB in size.

This new version of the game will allow you to team up with up to three other players as you fight nature-infused beasts while also developing your hunting grounds and customising your gameplay with multiple combat styles and weapons.

